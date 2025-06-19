Fortnite: How to Unlock the Free Blitz Knight Skin and Blitz ‘Brella Glider

Despite Blitz Royale being marketed as a mode that is “designed for mobile,” it can be played across all platforms that support Fortnite. There’s even a free Blitz Knight skin and Blitz ‘Brella Glider tied to the latest Fortnite mode.

The Blitz Knight skin and matching Blitz ‘Brella Glider can be obtained by all players at no extra cost. Both cosmetics have a different challenge requirement tied to each of them which you have to complete to become the owner of the items.

More than one way to come out on top

The requirements to unlock the Blitz Knight outfit are to either earn 10 Account Levels in Fortnite or be in the top 10 players in 20 different Blitz Royale matches. Due to the sheer amount of creative experiences and quests across a variety of modes, Blitz Royale kickstarter quests included, the fastest way to get the skin is by earning 10 Account Levels. The Blitz Knight skin is available to earn until July 15, 2025 at 9am ET, but it may be purchasable in the Fortnite in-game shop at a later date.

As for the Blitz ‘Brella Glider, you must earn a victory royale three times in Blitz Royale to receive the gold and black glider. Once you have achieved your third win in the mode, you will be able to equip your glider to show off your achievement.

Unfortunately, Blitz Royale is only a limited-time mode and is expected to be removed on July 15. It may return in the future, but for now, this makes the free rewards up for grabs even more sought after. Each week will mix up the loot pool to keep the playlist fresh while you’re going for those match victories:

June 18 : Week 1 – Find new Mythic versions of popular weapons, like the Rocket Ram, in the rare Golden Llama.

: Week 1 – Find new Mythic versions of popular weapons, like the Rocket Ram, in the rare Golden Llama. June 24 : Week 2 – The Avatar Returns. Pagodas from the Four Nations appear on the map, and players start with a Bending Scroll from Avatar: The Last Airbender.

: Week 2 – The Avatar Returns. Pagodas from the Four Nations appear on the map, and players start with a Bending Scroll from Avatar: The Last Airbender. July 1 : Week 3 – Bad Bosses. Replacing Bending Scrolls are power-packed boss weapons like Thorne’s Vampiric Blade and the new Blitz Chain of Hades.

: Week 3 – Bad Bosses. Replacing Bending Scrolls are power-packed boss weapons like Thorne’s Vampiric Blade and the new Blitz Chain of Hades. July 8: Week 4 – TMNT Melee Mayhem. Replacing boss items are melee weapons from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, plus Megalo Don’s Nitro Fists, the Mythic Typhoon Blade, Blitz Kneecapper, and more.

Blitz Royale supports Solos, Duos, and Squads.