Fortnite: What is Godzilla’s Spawn Rate?

The Godzilla crossover is proving to be a hit among the Fortnite community. However, Godzilla doesn’t spawn in every Fortnite match. Although the spawn rate remains low, it has been increased to give more players the opportunity to cause chaos on the island.

Becoming Godzilla is no easy feat, but the abilities, along with the XP tied to the related challenges are well worth the effort. Not only will you have to battle against other players to take the role of Godzilla, but you’ll need the portal spawn to be in your favor, too.

What is Godzilla’s spawn rate in Fortnite?

To become Godzilla, you must be the first person to locate and enter a portal that randomly appears on the map during battle royale matches. When the crossover first went live on January 17, the chance for the portal to spawn was at 20%. According to Fortnite leaker, HYPEX, that has now doubled to 40%. This is higher than the spawn rate of the Isle of Doom from Chapter 5 Season 4 which remained at approximately 20%.

Due to these odds and the fact that only one player will get the chance to take advantage of Godzilla’s abilities, you may have to put multiple hours into the game to even have the chance to be Godzilla.

The player that transforms into Godzilla will be able to reveal nearby opponents with its Roar, send players flying with a Mighty Stomp Attack, as well as shred through players and structures with a Heat Ray attack.

Those fearless enough to stand up to Godzilla will be rewarded. It is possible to deal extra damage to Godzilla by shooting its weak spots which will also drop Godzilla Fragments. Consuming Godzilla Fragments will see you gain 40 Health and 3 dash charges.

The player that manages to deal the most damage to Godzilla will be able to equip the Godzilla Medallion, awarding a recharging dash ability (up to three charges at a time,) along with an exotic version of the Burst Quad Launcher.

The Godzilla event will stick around until the end of Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 on February 21, 2025.