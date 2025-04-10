Epic Storyworlds Announces New Collaboration With Roblox

One of the key elements that has made Roblox a success for so long is that truly anyone can come into the game and do just about anything they want, creation-wise. For example, if one of you reading this article right now wanted to jump into the game and attempt to make something fun for others to check out and enjoy, you have the ability to do that. They’ve even added special ways to help create things, including a new 3D AI creation tool, to ensure your ideas come to life. However, it’s also fair to say that the dev team wants as many big sponsors/collaborators to come in and make worlds/games for their universe to help expand its global footprint.

To that end, another entity of that caliber has stepped up and announced a collaboration with the game. This time around, it’s Epic Storyworlds.

This group has many kid-friendly franchises and characters to help children have fun and expand their learning in certain ways. To that end, Epic Storyworlds is making a place called “Fracterra” within the universe so that they can bring their various IPs into the space for fans to enjoy. The entity will be a massive city, apparently, and not only will the company’s own characters be there, but other characters from independent entities will be there, too.

Within this city to start will be a special virtual concert featuring one of Epic Storyworlds biggest characters, Gummy Bear. If you haven’t heard of that character or franchise, you must not be in the right circles, as it’s hit over 25 billion views on YouTube. Just saying.

Steve Couture, the company’s CEO, had this to say on the collaboration, as noted by World Screen:

“With 90 million daily users, Roblox provides a unique sandbox for global studios to showcase original content for kids. By pooling efforts, Fracterra is an extraordinary opportunity for creators to connect with their audience in a cost-effective way. We’re proud to bring this unique vision to life and export our cultural brands—and we’re especially delighted to have Squeeze Production’s lovable Cracké on board for this journey.”

Clearly, the CEO here is thrilled that this is happening, and we’re sure the game’s CEO is also happy about it. The company has been making a huge push for collaborations such as these, and this could be just one of many coming down the pipeline in the near future. As such, you might want to be ready for whatever comes down the pathway next.