Fortnite: How to Find and Defeat Night Rose

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 goes by the name of Hunters and being on the side of the heroes, it’s your job to eliminate the evil forces that are on the island. One of those enemies goes by the name of Night Rose.

The new Fortnite island is home to just two bosses, Shogun X and Night Rose. Both NPCs pose their own unique threats, but the spirit of Night Rose has been known to stalk those who enter her domain.

How to defeat Night Rose in Fortnite

The Night Rose boss can be found at the Demon’s Dojo point of interest which is towards the top right corner of the map. She can be found in the main building towards the center of the location and the exact spot will be marked with a unique symbol. Ensure you’re grabbing all the nearby loot, so you’re well equipped for a challenging battle.

When you get close enough to Night Rose, she will spring to life and be unleashed from the control of her puppeteer. In fact, fighting Night Rose is simple, but it’s the puppeteer that will cause you the most problems.

When you eliminate Night Rose for the first time, she will teleport back to the puppeteer who will then join the action. He will shoot fire at you and teleport often, so make sure you’re keeping your distance and staying on the move. When fighting the puppeteer, you must aim for the glowing red eyes. Once you’ve dealt enough damage to both eyes, Night Rose will engage in combat with you.

Keep repeating this process until you take down Night Rose once and for all. As soon as you do so, you’ll be able to add the Night Rose Void Oni Mask, Veiled Precision submachine gun Mythic, and the Night Rose Medallion to your inventory. The Void Oni Mask allows you to teleport and you’ll have the most powerful version of the Veiled Precision submachine gun at your disposal. As for the Night Rose Medallion, this will automatically reload your weapons.

It’s important to be aware of your surroundings, as there is a chance that enemy players may sneak up on you while you’re distracted by the boss fight.

Now you know all the details about Night Rose, you’re ready to meet her in your next match.