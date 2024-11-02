Fortnite: All Unvaulted and Vaulted Weapons | Chapter 2 Remix Reload

Epic Games has brought back a blast from the past with the Chapter 2 Remix season, taking place on the OG Chapter 2 map. As part of the update, the Fortnite Reload mode has received a completely new loot pool.

Reload Solo has made its debut, applying the same core rules, but everyone has a total of three lives. When the respawn window ends, extra lives are converted into 50 additional overshield, up to 100 maximum. As for the Zero Build variant, this applies on top of the Overshield that all players have in this mode. However, any extra Overshield you acquire isn’t regenerative, so you’ll still need heals on hand.

Fortnite Reload Unvaulted and Vaulted weapons

Unvaulted

Here are all the weapons that have returned from the vault:

Combat Pistol

Suppressed Pistol

Mammoth Pistol

Auto Shotgun

Striker Pump Shotgun

Thunder Pump Shotgun

Maven Auto Shotgun

Ranger Shotgun

Stinger Submachine Gun

Combat Submachine Gun

TwinMag Submachine Gun

Hammer Assault Rifle

Ranger Assault Rifle

Flapjack Rifle

Havoc Suppressed Assault Rifle

Suppressed Sniper Rifle

Lever Action Rifle

Rocket Launcher

Vaulted

The following weapons have been tucked away for another day:

Heavy Assault Rifle

Hammer Assault Rifle

Supressed Assault Rifle

Combat Assault Rifle

Infantry Rifle

Lever Action Rifle

Sideways Rifle

Sideways Minigun

Sideways Scythe

Stinger Submachine Gun

Twin-Mag Submachine Gun

Tactical Submachine Gun

Lever Action Shotgun

Heavy Shotgun

Ranger Shotgun

Hand Cannon

Pistol

Wood Stake Shotgun

Pumpkin Launcher

Dragon’s Breath Shotgun

Double Barrel Shotgun

The Dub

Hop Rock Dualies

Shadow Tracker

Chug Cannon

Bandage Bazooka

Chug Jug

Automatic Shotgun

Supressed Pistol

Supressed Submachine Gun

Combat Submachine Gun

Flapjack Rifle

Supressed Sniper Rifle

Rapid Fire Submachine Gun

Burst Assault Rifle

Ocean’s Bottomless Chug Jug and Burst Assault Rifle

Midas’ Drum Gun

Skye’s Assault Rifle

Jules’ Grappler

Gunnar’s Stinger Submachine Gun

The Foundation’s MK-Seven Assault Rifle

Slone’s Burst Assault Rifle

Mythic Goldfish

Heisted Breacher Shotgun

Heisted Accelerant Shotgun

Heisted Explosive Assault Rifle

Heisted Blink Mag Submachine Gun

Heisted Run ‘N’ Gun Submachine Gun

Thunder Shotgun

Pump Shotgun

Tactical Shotgun

Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle

Hunting Rifle

Revolver

Shockwave Grenade

Grappler

Crash Pad Jr

Shield Keg

No matter what Reload map you’re playing, the loot pool will be the same as what is listed above.