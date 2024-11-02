Fortnite: All Unvaulted and Vaulted Weapons | Chapter 2 Remix Reload

Epic Games has brought back a blast from the past with the Chapter 2 Remix season, taking place on the OG Chapter 2 map. As part of the update, the Fortnite Reload mode has received a completely new loot pool.
Reload Solo has made its debut, applying the same core rules, but everyone has a total of three lives. When the respawn window ends, extra lives are converted into 50 additional overshield, up to 100 maximum. As for the Zero Build variant, this applies on top of the Overshield that all players have in this mode. However, any extra Overshield you acquire isn’t regenerative, so you’ll still need heals on hand.
Fortnite Reload Unvaulted and Vaulted weapons
Unvaulted
Here are all the weapons that have returned from the vault:
- Combat Pistol
- Suppressed Pistol
- Mammoth Pistol
- Auto Shotgun
- Striker Pump Shotgun
- Thunder Pump Shotgun
- Maven Auto Shotgun
- Ranger Shotgun
- Stinger Submachine Gun
- Combat Submachine Gun
- TwinMag Submachine Gun
- Hammer Assault Rifle
- Ranger Assault Rifle
- Flapjack Rifle
- Havoc Suppressed Assault Rifle
- Suppressed Sniper Rifle
- Lever Action Rifle
- Rocket Launcher
Vaulted
The following weapons have been tucked away for another day:
- Heavy Assault Rifle
- Hammer Assault Rifle
- Supressed Assault Rifle
- Combat Assault Rifle
- Infantry Rifle
- Lever Action Rifle
- Sideways Rifle
- Sideways Minigun
- Sideways Scythe
- Stinger Submachine Gun
- Twin-Mag Submachine Gun
- Tactical Submachine Gun
- Lever Action Shotgun
- Heavy Shotgun
- Ranger Shotgun
- Hand Cannon
- Pistol
- Wood Stake Shotgun
- Pumpkin Launcher
- Dragon’s Breath Shotgun
- Double Barrel Shotgun
- The Dub
- Hop Rock Dualies
- Shadow Tracker
- Chug Cannon
- Bandage Bazooka
- Chug Jug
- Automatic Shotgun
- Supressed Pistol
- Supressed Submachine Gun
- Combat Submachine Gun
- Flapjack Rifle
- Supressed Sniper Rifle
- Rapid Fire Submachine Gun
- Burst Assault Rifle
- Ocean’s Bottomless Chug Jug and Burst Assault Rifle
- Midas’ Drum Gun
- Skye’s Assault Rifle
- Jules’ Grappler
- Gunnar’s Stinger Submachine Gun
- The Foundation’s MK-Seven Assault Rifle
- Slone’s Burst Assault Rifle
- Mythic Goldfish
- Heisted Breacher Shotgun
- Heisted Accelerant Shotgun
- Heisted Explosive Assault Rifle
- Heisted Blink Mag Submachine Gun
- Heisted Run ‘N’ Gun Submachine Gun
- Thunder Shotgun
- Pump Shotgun
- Tactical Shotgun
- Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle
- Hunting Rifle
- Revolver
- Shockwave Grenade
- Grappler
- Crash Pad Jr
- Shield Keg
No matter what Reload map you’re playing, the loot pool will be the same as what is listed above.