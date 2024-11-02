Fortnite: How to get TNTina’s Mythic Ka-Boom Bow

The highly anticipated return to Chapter 2 is live in Fortnite, featuring the original Chapter 2 map and loot pool, along with some new additions to keep the experience fresh. One weapon that is making its Fortnite debut is the Ka-Boom Bow and here is how to secure it in your next match.

As the season continues to progress, more Mythics will join the island, including Ice Spice’s Rifle and Grappler which are scheduled to arrive on November 14.

How to get TNTina’s Mythic Ka-Boom Bow in Fortnite

The TNTina NPC can be found at The Rig point of interest at the bottom left corner of the map, west of Slurpy Swamp. Keep in mind that the area is guarded by SHADOW Henchmen who will engage in combat to try and guard their territory.

TNTina is on the top floor of the building at the very center of the point of interest. The building has SPILLEX plastered across the outside. Just like every other boss in Fortnite, TNTina has the advantage of a huge health bar and she will use her Ka-Boom Bow to deal explosive damage. Luckily, The Rig has a lot of cover nearby, so you’ll be able to retreat and heal up if needed.

Once you defeat TNTina, she will drop the Mythic Ka-Boom Bow, along with a Rig keycard. This keycard will unlock the vault that is hidden inside one of the base pillars of The Rig. As you follow the path shown by equipping the keycard, you’ll have to destroy the pillar using your pickaxe to reveal the vault.

When you defeat any Chapter 2 Remix boss, they will automatically be hired and join your squad for an extra line of defense.

As you try to obtain the Ka-Boom Bow, be aware that other players may have the same idea as you, so increased hostile activity is likely to take place at The Rig.