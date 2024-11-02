Fortnite: How to get Snoop Dogg’s Mythic Drum Gun

After the success of Fortnite OG, it’s hardly surprising that Epic Games has brought it back for another round. This time, the Chapter 2 map has returned, along with its loot pool. To keep the experience fresh, new additions have been made to your Fortnite arsenal with Chapter 2 Remix, including Snoop Dogg’s Mythic Drum Gun

Snoop Dogg’s Drum Gun is just one of many Mythic weapons that musical artists will bring to Chapter 2 Remix. On November 14, Ice Spice will spring into action with two Mythics of her own, a Rifle and a Grappler.

How to get Snoop Dogg’s Drum Gun in Fortnite

The Snoop Dogg NPC can be found at The Doggpound point of interest at the very center of the map. Formerly The Agency compound, this location is heavily guarded by GHOST Henchmen who will begin attacking as soon as they lay eyes on you.

However, that isn’t all that will be in your way. When you make your way inside the main building, Guard Dogg NPCs are also on the defense, trying to protect Snoop Dogg. Like any other boss, Snoop Dogg possesses a huge health bar that you’ll have to deplete as he sprays his Mythic Drum Gun.

Once you defeat Snoop Dogg, he will drop the Drum Gun, along with an Agency Keycard which can be used to unlock all security doors in the area and access the vault underneath the building. From here, you can get your hands on even more rare loot and more heals than you bargained for. In addition, Snoop Dogg will join your team and accompany you through battle.

Since this is the only version of the Drum Gun in the game, you’ll have to fight off other players who are trying to claim it as their own. Whether the risk is worth the reward, that’s for you to decide.

