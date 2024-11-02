Fortnite: How to get Meowdas’ Mythic Peow Peow Rifle

Chapter 2 is back and the Remix features familiar points of interest, musical legends, and some fresh entries into the loot pool. This Fortnite season has introduced players to Meowdas’ Mythic Peow Peow Rifle and if you want to add it to your arsenal, this guide will explain how.

Music isn’t all that has received a remix, but iconic Fortnite characters have also been blended together. As the name suggests, Meowdas is a combination of Meowscles and Midas.

How to get Meowdas’ Mythic Peow Peow Rifle in Fortnite

The Meowdas NPC can be found on The Yacht, towards the top right corner of the map, north of Steamy Stacks. The ship is guarded by SHADOW Henchmen who will engage in combat to try and defend their turf. Meowdas can be found roaming around the middle deck of the ship, by the gold statue.

Like any other boss on the island, Meowdas comes equipped with a huge health bar and the powerful Peow Peow Rifle that you’re trying to get your hands on. It’s recommended that you shoot Mewodas from the balcony that’s above him, due to the fact that you’ll instantly have the height advantage and be able to rain shots down from above.

As soon as you defeat Meowdas, he will drop the Mythic Peow Peow Rifle, along with a Yatch keycard. This can be used to unlock the vault that is on the bottom deck of the boat and access the loot crates that are inside.

When you defeat any Chapter 2 Remix boss, they will join your team. Meowdas is particularly useful because he will provide covering fire, as well as heal you with Chug Splashes.

If you’re going for the Peow Peow Rifle, keep in mind that other players may have the same plan, so prepare for a lot of hostile action.