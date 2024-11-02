Fortnite: All New, Unvaulted, and Vaulted Weapons | Chapter 2 Remix

All Fortnite players can take a trip down memory lane with the Chapter 2 Remix season which sees the return of the Chapter 2 map, and of course, its weapons. This guide has all the details on the loot pool, so you know what you can expect to find when you jump out of the battle bus for the first time.

It wouldn’t be a new season without a fresh loot pool kicking off the action. For the duration that the season is live, a total of six weapons are expected to hit the island for the first time, while some Chapter 2 favorites are back in the mix.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix loot pool

New

The following weapons are making their battle royale debut:

Peow Peow Rifle

Snoop’s Drum Gun Mythic

Ka-Boom Bow

RG Minigun Mythic (November 7)

Ice Spice’s Rifle Mythic (November 14)

Ice Spice’s Grappler Mythic (November 14)

Unvaulted

Some familiar faces are back for the duration of the OG season:

Suppressed Assault Rifle

Semi-Automatic Sniper Rifle

Heavy Sniper Rifle

Hunting Rifle

Dual Pistols

Tactical Shotgun

Pump Shotgun

Rapid Fire Submachine Gun

Suppressed Submachine Gun

Rocket Launcher

Grenade Launcher

Remote Explosives

Grenades

Clingers

Stink Bomb

Mythic Goldfish

Bandage Bazooka

Boogie Bomb

Vaulted

As expected, weapons from last season and Fortnitemares items have been sent to the vault:

Iron Man’s Combat and Flight Kit

Gwenpool’s Dual Micro Submachine Guns

Dual Submachine Guns

War Machine’s Arsenal

Monarch Pistol

Sovereign Shotgun

War Machine’s Hover Jets

Ultra Doom Armor

Heavy Impact Sniper

Minigun

Shuri Claws

Stark Industries Energy Rifle

Magneto Power

Doom’s Arcane Gauntlets

Captain America’s Shield

Striker Burst Rifle

Striker Assault Rifle

Combat Assault Rifle

Ranger Pistol

Hammer Pump Shotgun

Gatekeeper Shotgun

Hyper Submachine Gun

Wood Stake Shotgun

Pumpkin Launcher

Witch Broom

Shockwave Grenade

Firework Flare Gun

Chainsaw

Boom Billy

Keep in mind that this loot pool is unique to battle royale modes and a completely different set of weapons populate the Reload playlist.