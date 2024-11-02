Fortnite: All New, Unvaulted, and Vaulted Weapons | Chapter 2 Remix

All Fortnite players can take a trip down memory lane with the Chapter 2 Remix season which sees the return of the Chapter 2 map, and of course, its weapons. This guide has all the details on the loot pool, so you know what you can expect to find when you jump out of the battle bus for the first time.
It wouldn’t be a new season without a fresh loot pool kicking off the action. For the duration that the season is live, a total of six weapons are expected to hit the island for the first time, while some Chapter 2 favorites are back in the mix.
Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix loot pool
New
The following weapons are making their battle royale debut:
- Peow Peow Rifle
- Snoop’s Drum Gun Mythic
- Ka-Boom Bow
- RG Minigun Mythic (November 7)
- Ice Spice’s Rifle Mythic (November 14)
- Ice Spice’s Grappler Mythic (November 14)
Unvaulted
Some familiar faces are back for the duration of the OG season:
- Suppressed Assault Rifle
- Semi-Automatic Sniper Rifle
- Heavy Sniper Rifle
- Hunting Rifle
- Dual Pistols
- Tactical Shotgun
- Pump Shotgun
- Rapid Fire Submachine Gun
- Suppressed Submachine Gun
- Rocket Launcher
- Grenade Launcher
- Remote Explosives
- Grenades
- Clingers
- Stink Bomb
- Mythic Goldfish
- Bandage Bazooka
- Boogie Bomb
Vaulted
As expected, weapons from last season and Fortnitemares items have been sent to the vault:
- Iron Man’s Combat and Flight Kit
- Gwenpool’s Dual Micro Submachine Guns
- Dual Submachine Guns
- War Machine’s Arsenal
- Monarch Pistol
- Sovereign Shotgun
- War Machine’s Hover Jets
- Ultra Doom Armor
- Heavy Impact Sniper
- Minigun
- Shuri Claws
- Stark Industries Energy Rifle
- Magneto Power
- Doom’s Arcane Gauntlets
- Captain America’s Shield
- Striker Burst Rifle
- Striker Assault Rifle
- Combat Assault Rifle
- Ranger Pistol
- Hammer Pump Shotgun
- Gatekeeper Shotgun
- Hyper Submachine Gun
- Wood Stake Shotgun
- Pumpkin Launcher
- Witch Broom
- Shockwave Grenade
- Firework Flare Gun
- Chainsaw
- Boom Billy
Keep in mind that this loot pool is unique to battle royale modes and a completely different set of weapons populate the Reload playlist.