Prince of Persia: The Sands Release Window Revealed

Ubisoft hasn’t been smooth sailing lately. A few of its game releases have fallen below expectations. That changed with Assassin’s Creed Shadows. After delaying the game a few times, it was released and received well. A new earnings call from Ubisoft has touched on one remake that fans have been waiting for and could further help the company. Here’s the latest we’ve heard when it comes to the anticipated Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time.

Don’t expect anything major here. Likewise, Ubisoft has been known for delaying its games further back. But, right now, we can expect Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time to land in the marketplace by March 2026. That’s as much news as we have right now for the game, which also came with news that Ubisoft was delaying several of their big IPs.

Thanks to Insider Gaming, we’re discovering that Ubisoft reaffirmed a few games that would still be released within the financial year. That included Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time, but now we know that, since it’s coming within the financial year, we can expect it by March 2026 at the latest.

If you recall, this remake had a troubled past. It was first announced back in 2020, and it would be handled by Ubisoft Mumbai and Ubisoft Pune. The problem was that the trailer reveal received a ton of flak from fans who felt the visuals were drastically below expectations. We know it was delayed, with Ubisoft Montreal taking over the development. So, hopefully, when this game does come out, it’s in a far better visual state than when we first saw it.

As mentioned, we reported earlier today that Ubisoft unveiled they were pushing some of the big games back to ensure they are ready for the public. Unfortunately, we’re not sure what franchises are included on that list. So we might hit a bit of a dry spell when it comes to big Ubisoft titles.