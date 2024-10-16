Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Is Still Slated For 2026

Prince of Persia fans were surprised that an iconic franchise installment was getting a remake. If you recall, back in 2020, it was unveiled that Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time was making a return. However, the reveal was anything but praised by fans as it looked incredibly rough. That said, the game has not been killed off yet.

When Ubisoft first unveiled that the game was getting a remake, the team responsible for bringing this title out to the masses came from a studio within India called Ubisoft Mumbai. However, fans quickly called out how rough the game looked visually. That community backlash was enough to cause the game to get delayed from its intended 2021 release. Eventually, we would see Ubisoft move the project to another studio with Ubisoft Montreal and a new targeted release for 2023. Again, that remake was pushed back as Ubisoft revealed the new intended launch window 2026 earlier this year.

From classic platforming to metroidvania, blending puzzles, adventure, and storytelling, the Prince of Persia saga has evolved with our players. ⚔️



How many of the games have you played, and which one was your first? 💭 pic.twitter.com/A8Nyo0Qq2j — Ubisoft_UK (@Ubisoft_UK) October 16, 2024

Ubisoft has not been doing all that well. There were reports of a buyout being considered, followed by Ubisoft admitting to reviewing options for the stakeholders. While the company continues to chug along, a new X post from Ubisoft released a timeline graphic for the Prince of Persia franchise. You can view the timeline graphic in the X post above. But as you can notice, it ends with the intended 2026 launch of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time.

It’s at least reassuring for fans who love this game franchise that the title wasn’t killed off or further pushed back. However, we have all of next year to get through before we potentially get our hands on this installment.