Fortnite: All Ranked Quests and Rewards | Chapter 2 Remix

Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix has reintroduced players to the original Chapter 2 map, with a unique spin. With a spike in player count, the competition is at an all time high and those who climb the various Fortnite Ranked ladders can expect to earn rewards along the way.

The Fortnite competitive scene has grown over the years and those looking to scratch that competitive itch have a new season to look forward to. Whether you’re a fan of Reload, Zero Build, or regular battle royale Ranked, rewards can be obtained by spending time in any of those modes.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix Ranked rewards

Here are all the quests and rewards associated with Ranked playlists:

Survive Storm Circles in Ranked Matches (5) – Shadow Ranker Back Bling

Survive Storm Circles in Ranked Matches (10) – Banner Icon

Survive Storm Circles in Ranked Matches (15) – Dynamic TNTina Spray

Survive Storm Circles in Ranked Matches (20) – Bullish Grin Emoticon

Survive Storm Circles in Ranked Matches (30) – Banner Icon

Survive Storm Circles in Ranked Matches (40) – The Golden Mrow Spray

Survive Storm Circles in Ranked Matches (50) – Lightning Glitch Emoticon

Survive Storm Circles in Ranked Matches (65) – Direct the Chaos Spray

Survive Storm Circles in Ranked Matches (80) – One to Beat Emoticon

Survive Storm Circles in Ranked Matches (100) – Growling Menace Loading Screen

Growling Menace Loading Screen Complete Ranked Quests (10) – Gilded Pinscher Pickaxe

As you can see, there are a total of 11 cosmetics up for grabs for simply surviving. An entire Fortnite match can have up to 12 storm circles, but that’s only if you make it to the very last moments of the game. With that being said, it’s possible to naturally make progress with every Ranked game you play, no matter what skill division you manage to secure.

The Shadow Ranker Back Bling is reactive, meaning the color of the cosmetic changes to match your rank, allowing you to show off your skills across all modes. As for the ultimate reward, the Gilded Pinscher Pickaxe, this resembles a golden dog wearing sunglasses, a direct reference to the recent Snoop Dogg crossover.