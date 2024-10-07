Fortnite: What is Sleep Mode?

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 has received an abundance of updates, deploying new content in the form of weapons and game modes, fresh collaborations, and even a Doctor Doom mini event. In a recent patch, a new Sleep Mode was silently introduced to the game. Although it doesn’t do anything game changing, you may want to familiarize yourself with what it involves.

Sleep Mode isn’t the most useful feature that Epic Games has added to Fortnite. It’s main purpose is to let your party know that you are AFK without directly communicating with them. With that being said, it won’t impact your gameplay or hinder your experience in any way.

What is Sleep Mode in Fortnite?

Fortnite will now go into Sleep Mode after you are inactive for 15 minutes. Put simply, this means you haven’t touched your keyboard, mouse, or controller.

A 30 second countdown will appear on screen, warning you that Sleep Mode will start soon and can press any button to stop the countdown. It’s possible to put Fortnite into Sleep Mode manually by opening your friends tab and selecting Sleep Mode, by the Return to Lobby or Exit Fortnite options.

Voice Chat, Time Limits, and Time Reports are paused when Fortnite enters Sleep Mode. If you enter Sleep Mode while in a party, your status will appear as Away in the Lobby to the rest of your squad and they can continue to play without you.

Sleep Mode can be turned off or the time it takes to activate can be extended. To do so, go to your Fortnite settings, visit the Game tab, and navigate to the Energy Saving section. Here, you can select how long it takes for Sleep Mode to kick in, or turn it off all together.

Now you know all about Sleep Mode, you can adjust your settings accordingly, whether you’re on Xbox, PlayStation, PC, or Nintendo Switch.

