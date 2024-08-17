Fortnite: All Ranked Rewards | Chapter 5 Season 4

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 has arrived and it goes by the name of Absolute Doom. The Marvel theme has touched all Fortnite modes including Ranked, bringing related points of interest, weapons, NPCs, and more to the island. Now that ranks have reset, you can test your skills against all that this season has to throw at you.

The Fortnite competitive scene has grown over the years and those looking to scratch that itch can look forward to a new Ranked season and a fresh set of free cosmetics to earn while you play.

More Fortnite guides

Fortnite: How to get Captain America’s Shield | Fortnite: All Mythic Weapon Locations | Chapter 5 Season 4 | Fortnite: How to get Dual Micro SMGs | Fortnite: All Kickstart Quests | Chapter 5 Season 4 | Fortnite: All Boss Locations and Medallion Abilities | Chapter 5 Season 4 | Fortnite: All New, Vaulted, and Unvaulted Weapons | Chapter 5 Season 4 | Fortnite: How to Enable Proximity Chat | LEGO Fortnite: How to Craft Activated Balloons | LEGO Fortnite: How to Craft Pressure and Trigger Plates | LEGO Fortnite: How to Craft a Bus Station | LEGO Fortnite: How to get Rift Shards | Fortnite: How to get Free Fall Guys Pink Plushie Back Bling | Fortnite: How to Earn a Double Elimination | Challenge Guide | Fortnite: All Sweat Summer Event and Rewards | Fortnite: All Reload Bonus Quests and Rewards | Fortnite: Where to Find Slurp Cactus and its Function | Fortnite: All Vehicle Mods and Their Functions | Chapter 5 Season 3 |

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 Ranked rewards

Here are all the quests and rewards tied exclusively to Ranked modes.

Survive Storm Circles (10) – Vanguard Star Back Bling

Survive Storm Circles (20) – Pow Banner Icon

Survive Storm Circles (30) – Masked Victory Spray

Survive Storm Circles (50) – Hazard Emote

Survive Storm Circles (70) – By the Horns Spray

Survive Storm Circles (90) – Shield Break Emote

Survive Storm Circles (120) – Hope You’re Ready Spray

Survive Storm Circles (160) – Up or Down Emote

Survive Storm Circles (200) – Time to Pop Off Spray

Survive Storm Circles (250) – A Knight in the Cosmos Loading Screen

Complete Ranked Quests (10) – The Perfection Pickaxe

As you can see, there are a total of 11 cosmetics up for grabs for simply surviving. An entire Fortnite match can have up to 12 storm circles, but that’s only if you make it to the latter moments of a game. With that being said, you can naturally make progress with every Ranked game you play, no matter what skill division you’re placed in.

Although there are tournaments taking place in Fortnite’s Reload mode, it is yet to get a dedicated Ranked playlist. Epic Games has promised that Reload updates will go live later in Chapter 5 Season 4, so we will have to wait and see if something is thrown in for competitive fans.