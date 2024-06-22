Fortnite: All Reload Bonus Quests and Rewards

What’s a better way to spend summer than with the Fortnite Reload update? It has introduced a new mode which is reminiscent of the OG Season and even better, you’ll avoid the vehicles that are running rampant around core battle royale modes. As you play, you can earn both XP and cosmetic rewards for completing Reload Bonus quests in Fortnite and here is what they entail.

Fortnite Reload is a separate map and mode in Chapter 5 Season 3. Respawns are enabled, so when you get eliminated, a reboot timer will start and deploy you back on the battlefield when it hits zero. Members of your team can reduce your timer by 2 seconds for downing an opponent, 4 seconds for earning an elimination, and 10 seconds by wiping a squad. Not only does this small-scale map feature OG points of interest, but nostalgic weapons, too.

Fortnite Reload Bonus quests and rewards

Here are all the available challenges, as well as how much XP you’ll acquire for taking on each one.

Thank the Bus Driver (5) – 20,000 XP

Deal damage to enemy players (5,000) – 20,000 XP

Outlast players (500) – 20,000 XP

Complete Reload daily quests (12) – 20,000 XP

Acquire accolades (10) – 20,000 XP

Collect items (25) – 20,000 XP

Collect or spend Gold Bars (500) – 20,000 XP

Assist or eliminate enemy players (25) – 20,000 XP

Travel distance after exiting the Battle Bus (5,000) – 20,000 XP

Survive storm circles (25) – 20,000 XP

Apart from XP, there’s also cosmetics on the line for completing quests. Ticking off three challenges from the list will see you unlock the Digital Dogfight Contrail, six for the Pool Cubes Wrap, and nine to get the NaNa Bath Back Bling. If you manage to secure a match victory with your squad in the Reload playlist, you’ll also snag yourself The Rezzbrella Glider.

Now you’ve got all the details, all that’s left to do is hop in a game and start earning!