Fortnite: How to get Nick Eh 30 Icon Series Skin

Never back down, never what?

It feels like a long-time coming, but Nick Eh 30 is finally preparing to join the Fortnite Icon Series. The content creator’s skin will reference the Never Back Down meme, have an alternative style, and have matching cosmetics to complete the outfit.

Nick Eh 30 will join the Icon Series line-up which already features various notable creators such as Ninja, Ali-A, and LazarBeam, among others.

More Fortnite guides

LEGO Fortnite: How to Earn Trophies | LEGO Fortnite: What is Expert Mode? | LEGO Fortnite: What is Cozy Mode? | Fortnite: Where to Find Slurp Cactus and its Function | Fortnite: All Ranked Quests and Rewards | Chapter 5 Season 3 | Fortnite: How to get Nuka Cola | Fortnite: How to get Fallout T-60 Power Armor Skins | Fortnite: How to get Nitro and its Function | Fortnite: All Jumpstart Quests | Chapter 5 Season 3 | Fortnite: How to get Nitro Fists | Fortnite: How to get all Mythic Weapons | Chapter 5 Season 3 | Fortnite: How to get the War Bus | Fortnite: All Vehicle Mods and Their Functions | Chapter 5 Season 3 | Fortnite: All New, Vaulted, and Unvaulted Weapons | Chapter 5 Season 3 | LEGO Fortnite: How to Craft and Use an Essence Table | LEGO Fortnite: How to get Rough and Cut Ruby |

How to get the Nick Eh 30 skin in Fortnite

The outfit and related cosmetics can be purchased as part of a bundle or separately from the in-game store. Here are all the cosmetics, as well as how many V-Bucks you’ll have to use to acquire them.

Nick Eh 30 Bundle (2,400 V-Bucks)

Nick Eh 30 Outfit and The King alternate style

Eh Crown Pickaxe

Eh Theme Wrap

“You Think You’re The King?” Emote

“Never Back Down” Back Bling

“Never Back Down” Jam Track

Nick Eh 30 Cyclone Car Decal

Nick Eh 30 Outfit (1,500 V-Bucks)

Nick Eh 30 skin

Nick Eh 30 LEGO skin style

“Never Back Down” Back Bling

Individual cosmetics

Eh Crown Pickaxe (800 V-Bucks)

Eh Theme Wrap (500 V-Bucks)

“You Think You’re The King?” Emote (300 V-Bucks)

“Never Back Down” Jam Track (500 V-Bucks)

Also, if you already have the Cyclone Car Body in Fortnite, you’ll automatically receive the Nick Eh 30 Decal when it comes to the shop, along with all Cyclone Decals that come to the Shop in the future if they’re not in your collection.

If you want the chance to get the skin for free, you can do so by taking part in the Nick Eh 30 Icon Cup, a Battle Royale Duos tournament happening June 12. Fight for your place as one of the top point-earning players in your region to unlock the Nick Eh 30 Outfit, Never Back Down Back Bling, and Eh Crown Pickaxe before they are added to the store.

The Nick Eh 30 set will enter the in-game store on June 15, 2024, at 8pm ET.