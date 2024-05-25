Fortnite: How to get all Mythic Weapons | Chapter 5 Season 3

A sandstorm has swept the Fortnite island going into Chapter 5 Season 3 and it has brought new challenges to battle royale modes. Fresh vehicles have arrived to assist you in navigating the new terrain, along with the return of vehicle mods, more ways to heal, and so much more. Often, Mythic weapons are the most sought after additions to your Fortnite inventory and here is how you can get them in Chapter 5 Season 3.

When it comes to the Mythic loot pool, there are a couple of familiar guns, but it mostly consists of a new batch of weapons to familiarize yourself with.

More Fortnite guides

The most powerful weapons in Chapter 5 Season 3

Here are all the Mythic weapons available on the island with the launch of the Wrecked season.

Cerberus’ Gatekeeper Shotgun – Defeat the Cerberus NPC who resides at Grim Gate

Defeat the Cerberus NPC who resides at Grim Gate Oscar’s Frenzy Auto Shotgun – Defeat the Oscar NPC at Classy Courts

Defeat the Oscar NPC at Classy Courts Enhanced Hand Cannon – Successfully claim the flag on Loot Lake Island

Successfully claim the flag on Loot Lake Island The Machinist’s Combat Assault Rifle – Defeat the Machinist NPC either at Redline Rig or as part of a convoy

Defeat the Machinist NPC either at Redline Rig or as part of a convoy Ringmaster Scarr’s Boom Bolt – Defeat the Ringmaster Scarr NPC either at the Nitrodome or as part of a convoy

Defeat the Ringmaster Scarr NPC either at the Nitrodome or as part of a convoy Megalo Don’s Nitro Fists – Defeat Megalo Don at either the Brutal Beachead area or as part of a convoy

Defeat Megalo Don at either the Brutal Beachead area or as part of a convoy Megalo Don’s Combat Shotgun – Defeat Megalo Don at either the Brutal Beachead area or as part of a convoy

If you’re unsure on when a boss is at their assigned area or hitting the road on a convoy, you can easily tell by opening up your Fortnite map. Each boss will be marked with their medallion symbol, so you and everyone else in the lobby can know where they are at all times.

Now you know where to find every Mythic weapon in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3, you can posses the best arsenal in the game.