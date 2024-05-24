Fortnite: All Bosses and Medallion Abilities | Chapter 5 Season 3

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 is known as Wrecked which is fitting since a storm has swept the island and there’s a focus on vehicular warfare. A new season means you can challenge fresh bosses in your Fortnite matches and snag their medallions.

With the launch of this season, there’s just three bosses on the map, making the fight for medallions more competitive than ever. If you come out on top of the boss fight, you’ll will get the opportunity to get a Mythic weapon and special vehicle.

The fight for Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 medallions is on

The Machinist boss can spawn in two locations, either at the new Redline Rig point of interest or found in a convoy. Luckily, you won’t have to look around too much, as her medallion symbol will appear on the map, showing you her location.



If you defeat her inside Redline Rig, she drops a medallion to open the garage holding her car. The Machinist’s medallion will also regenerate your shield over time. Wherever you defeat her, you’ll also be able to wield the Mythic Machinist’s Combat Assault Rifle.

Next up, Ringmaster Scarr can be found at the Nitrodrome and again, the garage can be opened to steal her car. There’s a chance they’ll spawn on a convoy too, so check your map before going hunting. Ringmaster Scarr’s medallion will give you infinite ammo and a small damage buff. Ringmaster’s Boom Bolt will drop upon elimination, too.

Last but certainly not least is Megalo Don. He is the most mobile, so again, make sure to check your map for a symbol showing where he’s located so you can take his vehicle, medallion, and Nitro Fists Mythic. When you pick up Megalo Don’s medallion, your character will gain infinite Nitro.

Following suit from last season, adding a medallion to your inventory will mark you on the map for everyone in the lobby to see. The more medallions you have, the more precise the radius of your location becomes.