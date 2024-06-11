LEGO Fortnite: What is Cozy Mode?

A fresh LEGO Fortnite update has been revealed and the main changes include the introduction of new modes. A Cozy mode, which will be suited to all kinds of gamers is also sure to be a great way to improve your skills and get a taste of survival.

If you’re a fan of LEGO Fortnite Sandbox, but you’d like to engage in some combat, then Cozy mode could be for you. As you play, you can continue to build up your base with relative ease, while gaining the power to slay through enemies.

More Fortnite guides

Fortnite: Where to Find Slurp Cactus and its Function | Fortnite: All Ranked Quests and Rewards | Chapter 5 Season 3 | Fortnite: How to get Nuka Cola | Fortnite: How to get Fallout T-60 Power Armor Skins | Fortnite: How to get Nitro and its Function | Fortnite: All Jumpstart Quests | Chapter 5 Season 3 | Fortnite: How to get Nitro Fists | Fortnite: How to get all Mythic Weapons | Chapter 5 Season 3 | Fortnite: How to get the War Bus | Fortnite: All Vehicle Mods and Their Functions | Chapter 5 Season 3 | Fortnite: All New, Vaulted, and Unvaulted Weapons | Chapter 5 Season 3 | LEGO Fortnite: How to Craft and Use an Essence Table | LEGO Fortnite: How to get Rough and Cut Ruby | LEGO Fortnite: How to Make Animal Treats |

A laid back LEGO Fortnite world

Cozy mode is a blend of Survival and Sandbox experiences. When you create a world with this mode enabled, you’ll be greeted by Slumber upon spawning in. This is a friendly character who will guide you through your world, making it a perfect mode for beginners, or for those who want to kick back and relax.

If you choose Cozy mode, the following settings will be enabled, each of which can be adjusted to your liking:

Enemies – On

– On Enemy Difficulty (new setting!) – Easy

(new setting!) – Easy Storm-Wild Enemies (new setting!) – Off

(new setting!) – Off Hunger – Off

– Off Temperature – Off

– Off Stamina – Off

– Off Player Elimination – Respawn

– Respawn Drop Inventory Upon Elimination – Off

– Off Friendly Creatures – On

– On Friendly Damage – Off

– Off Villagers – On

– On Power System – Off

– Off Village Animals Removed On Elimination – Off

Notably, this isn’t the only mode that’ll be added to LEGO Fortnite, but Expert will also be an option and it’s quite the opposite of what the Cozy experience entails. Expert will roll out deadly enemies impacted by storm, losing your hearts means game over, and trophies are awarded for your achievements.

Now you know all about the Cozy mode, you’re ready to embark on a new adventure when it debuts on June 13, 2024. Simply create a new world and select the Cozy mode. You can then scroll through the settings and customize them as you see fit, before confirming the creation of your world.