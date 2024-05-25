Fortnite: All Jumpstart Quests | Chapter 5 Season 3

The Wasteland Warriors are getting comfortable in Fortnite, way too comfortable. Luckily, you can use a powerful loot pool, vehicle mods, and hop in the drivers seat of Nitro filled cars to fight back. As is the case with every new season, there’s a battle pass full of cosmetics to earn. In order to do so, you need to rack up XP and one of the best ways to do this is through completing quests. When you’re getting started in Chapter 5 Season 3, Jumpstart quests are the best way to kick off the season in more ways than one.

The purpose of Jumpstart quests are to give you a whistle stop tour of what’s new in the Wrecked season. At the same time, you can start earning battle stars towards the battle pass.

Jumpstart your Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 battle pass

Here are all the challenges featured in the Jumpstart questline and how much XP is up for grabs.

Mod a vehicle with a Machine Gun Turret or Grenade Launcher Turret (1) – 15,000 XP

Repair vehicle damage with a Service Station (500) – 15,000 XP

Pass through a Flaming Boost Hoop (3) – 15,000 XP

Collect a Medallion (1) – 15,000 XP

Damage opponents while infused with Nitro (200) – 15,000 XP

With Nitro Fists, perform an Uppercut then land with an Air Punch (1) – 15,000 XP

Step into an Oasis Pool and the Nitrodrome (2) – 15,000 XP

Accept a Wastelander Challenge (1) – 15,000 XP

Open Collections and view Accolades (1) – 15,000 XP

The majority of these quests are fairly simple to complete and many can be ticked off the list in just a single match. Perhaps the most difficult requirement is collecting a medallion. Since there are a limited number of them on the map, you’re going to have to fight off any nearby opponents and work through a boss’ huge health bar to get your hands on one.