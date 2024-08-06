LEGO Fortnite: How to get Rift Shards

The LEGO Fortnite v30.40 update has arrived and it has added a variety of new features to the blocky mode. Included, is fast travel which can be done via Battle Bus Stations that you can set up across your world. To craft a Bus Station in LEGO Fortnite, you need to gather Rift Shards and here is how.

Rift Shards are a new crafting material that made its debut with the patch. As the name suggests, they appear as pieces of a Rift recognizable from regular battle royale modes. Since there’s only one way to get your hands on Rift Shards, hunting down the resource won’t be an easy task.

How to get Rift Shards in LEGO Fortnite

The only way to obtain Rift Shards is to destroy a Bus Station in your world. This new feature may take some exploring to find, but there shouldn’t be one too far away from your spawn location. A distinctive noise can be heard when you’re near a Bus Station and keep a look out for a blue light which is situated on top of the fast travel system.

Once you track down a Bus Station, you must destroy it with an Epic Pickaxe. If you’re yet to own this rarity of pickaxe, you can craft it at an Epic Crafting Bench using 8 Obsidian Slabs and 5 Frostpine Rods.

As soon as you’ve broken down the Bus Station and picked up the Rift Shards it drops, the recipe for a new Bus Station will unlock. Then, the blueprint to set up your very own Bus Station can be found in your Build Menu.

Bus Stations will make travelling around your LEGO Fortnite game quicker and a whole lot more efficient. If you share a world with friends, you can even use the new system to travel between their settlements in a blink of an eye.