Fortnite: Where to Find Jack Sparrow NPC

Pirates of the Caribbean is the latest franchise to crossover with Fortnite and it allows you to live out your pirate dreams. It has brought a ship to the map, new items to the loot pool, and a themed event which allows you to unlock some cursed cosmetics. Unsurprisingly, the star of the show, Captain Jack Sparrow has joined the Fortnite island and the already populated NPC roster. If you want to find Jack Sparrow the next time you play, we’ve got all the details on how you can track him down.

Captain Jack Sparrow offers a benefit to your game as he has one of the most powerful items in this season for sale. Not only that, but paying him a visit is beneficial if you want to bank yourself extra XP and cosmetics.

More Fortnite guides

Fortnite: How to get the Ship in a Bottle Mythic | Fortnite: How to Slide Across a Vehicle | Challenge Guide | Fortnite: How to get the Champion Sparkplug Skin for Free | Fortnite: How to get the Wastelander’s Revenge Glider | Fortnite: All Sweat Summer Event and Rewards | Fortnite: All Reload Bonus Quests and Rewards | Fortnite: How to get Nick Eh 30 Icon Series Skin | LEGO Fortnite: How to Earn Trophies | LEGO Fortnite: What is Expert Mode? | LEGO Fortnite: What is Cozy Mode? | Fortnite: Where to Find Slurp Cactus and its Function | Fortnite: All Ranked Quests and Rewards | Chapter 5 Season 3 | Fortnite: How to get Nuka Cola | Fortnite: How to get Fallout T-60 Power Armor Skins | Fortnite: How to get Nitro and its Function | Fortnite: How to get Nitro Fists | Fortnite: How to get all Mythic Weapons | Chapter 5 Season 3 | Fortnite: All Vehicle Mods and Their Functions | Chapter 5 Season 3 | Fortnite: All New, Vaulted, and Unvaulted Weapons | Chapter 5 Season 3 |

How to find Jack Sparrow in Fortnite

The Jack Sparrow NPC can be found close to the new Shipwreck Shallows point of interest. He is situated on the land that is west of the ship, around the coastline. The Cursed Sails quests have you finding and interacting with the Pirates of the Caribbean star in exchange for XP.

Additionally, you can purchase the Ship in a Bottle Mythic from Jack Sparrow for 200 gold bars. When you activate the Ship in a Bottle, you can use it to fly into opponents and structures. It’s capable of destroying buildings, dispersing any enemy squads that may be hiding inside. Also, while you’re riding the ship, you’re able to pull out a weapon from your inventory and use it to shoot from above.

Now you know where to find Jack Sparrow in Fortnite, you can see what he has to say in your next match.