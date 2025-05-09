Roblox Announces Unique My Eurovision Party 2025 Event

There are certain global events that truly do bring everyone together to watch and enjoy for one reason or another. The Olympics are a great example of that, as nations watch to see their citizens do their best to win gold medals. Then, there are things like the World Cup, where people gather to see if their nation can truly win it all. Then, there’s the Eurovision Song Contest. This event is easily one of the most unique and wild events you’ll ever see, and now, you can see it on Roblox, as they’ve revealed a special world where fans can gather to enjoy it.

The place itself is called My Eurovision Party 2025, and the spot itself is honestly really basic to explain. Once the Eurovision Song Contest starts on May 13th with its semi-final rounds, Roblox will allow fans to go to this place with friends and watch everything in real-time! That means you can enjoy the event with others, talk about the songs and singers/groups you see, and then get updates on how everyone is doing and whether your favorite performers made it into the next round.

Oh, but that’s not all! There are actual games to play within this setting, including a rhythm mini-game to see if you have the skills to keep rocking to the beat! The better you do, the bigger the watch party you can apparently create! So, with the event being available now to start, you might want to jump in and start scoring points! Here’s a trailer for the new world and event:

Naturally, this is one of many collaborations going on in the universe itself, and the man behind the Eurovision Song Contest, Martin Green, is truly happy to have this happen:

“This partnership opens a new chapter in the Eurovision Song Contest universe. We’re bringing the joyful spirit of the world’s largest live music event to a platform where millions of young people already connect, have fun and express themselves.”

He’s not wrong on that front. The dev team loves to boast about how they have 90+ million daily users, and that could bring many new viewers to the Eurovision Song Contest, especially if some of these players invite their friends who have never seen the contest before and don’t understand just how grand it is. Trust us when we say, it’s REALLY grand. There’s a reason that it’s one of the biggest things in the world every year, and that should be all the reason you need to create a watch party for it!