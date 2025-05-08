Roblox Player Is Recreating 2007 Houston For GTA-Style Game

If you were given the ultimate “sandbox” to create whatever you wanted, what would you make? In truth, it would depend not just on the freedom you had in the sandbox, but whether you could use the tools as intended, recreate the picture that’s in your mind, and most importantly, if you have the time to do it all. In the case of Roblox, the dev team encourages creativity at every turn, and even improves itself to help make creation even smoother. To that end, one creator, who happens to have a TikTok channel, decided to shoot his shot and recreate Houston, Texas, as it was in 2007.

As you’ll see in the video below, the game is meant to have a “Bayou City” vibe from a certain crime series by Rockstar. To that end, the creator himself admitted that this will be a crime game when it’s all said and done, with a visual aesthetic that really makes you think that you’re in Houston from “back in the day.”

We absolutely admire the creativity that is being shown in this trailer, and the creator clearly has the drive to make this happen and wants to make it look as good as possible. The video itself already has plenty of views and even has 50K in likes! So, if nothing else, his trailer is getting attention.

One of the ironies of the video is that many people from Houston saw this and made some interesting comments on what should be in the game to “truly make it realistic.” For example, Houston apparently doesn’t have the best roads in the world. So, some feel that it should have “broken roads” and that “none of them should be smooth.”

Traffic was another thing that commenters said should be in the game, as Houston is full of it.

Whether those, or other suggestions, are in it or not remains to be seen, but the fact remains that this could be one of the most ambitious and cool projects that Roblox has ever seen before. Plus, with the hype surrounding the sixth entry in Rockstar’s franchise, if this were to debut before May 2026, and get a lot of buzz, that could bring more people to the game, which would obviously make the dev team happy.

If nothing else, this is another example of a person taking things “to the next level” and coming out on top. We wish them well in their recreation.