Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer 2 Reaches Nearly A Billion Views In One Day

Fans worldwide have been itching for the next installment of Grand Theft Auto. With players stuck playing endlessly on past installments or wandering around Los Santos, it wasn’t long ago that we finally got confirmation of a Grand Theft Auto VI. So we know it’s coming, and it was even set to arrive this year. Unfortunately, as you all know, this game was pushed back to 2026. On the bright side, we did get one more trailer.

Rockstar Games announced Grand Theft Auto VI at the end of 2023. Our first trailer was the only trailer for the game until this week. With a surprise drop, the developers released the second trailer, and fans have been watching it nonstop. In fact, it hit some very notable views on its first day.

Thanks to The Hollywood Reporter, we’re discovering that Rockstar Games has found the second trailer was viewed over 475 million times. That’s not just on YouTube, as that currently sits at just over 86 million. Instead, this number reflects all the views the game trailer has received across the various platforms.

That is wild to think about, as fans can’t wait to dive into this next installment. Rockstar Games has been cooking this one up for a long time, so more than a few fans are eager to see how this game does in comparison to Grand Theft Auto V. The views alone tell us that this is one game that will hit some massive numbers at launch. Of course, some fans also wonder how much we’ll be paying to access this game. A recent statement from former SIE Worldwide Studios president even touched on GTA 6 and its potential pricing woes.

For now, while we wait for the new official release date of May 26, 2026, we can continue to watch the second trailer. Fans are already spotting some easter eggs from past Rockstar Games, such as this reference to Red Dead Redemption 2.