Red Dead Redemption 2 Easter Egg Discovered In New GTA 6 Trailer

Red Dead Redemption 2 was a massive hit for Rockstar Games, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see some small references to the game in Grand Theft Auto VI. Vice City looks huge, and there’s bound to be some other notable discoveries within the game itself for fans to find. However, one fan came across a very small easter egg reference to the game in the latest Grand Theft Auto VI trailer drop.

Not too long ago, we learned Grand Theft Auto VI was missing its planned launch this year. While the initial trailer in 2023 said a launch would come in 2025, Rockstar Games needs a bit more time to prepare this game. We’re not expecting this game now until May of 2026. However, rather than leaving us with only a delayed announcement, Rockstar Games treated fans to a surprise trailer drop for the game.

Just yesterday, we received the second trailer for GTA 6. The new video gave us a new look at the game environments and some of the characters we’ll be meeting in the campaign. We’re sure that there are bound to be plenty of new details to uncover from this trailer, but a new discovery showcased a small easer egg reference to Red Dead Redemption 2 cigarette cards.

If you played Red Dead Redemption 2, you might recall the cigarette cards, some featuring presidents Thaddeus Waxman and Franklin Hardin. One Reddit user showcased that the money featured in the club scene in the GTA 6 trailer features the same president images on the bills. You can view the close-up screenshots from the Reddit post.

Again, there’s bound to be plenty of little easter eggs to uncover from this trailer alone, such as the PlayStation console reference. Hopefully, we’ll not wait too long to get a third trailer. That said, if you haven’t done so yet, you can mark down your calendars as the official release date for Grand Theft Auto VI will be May 26, 2026.