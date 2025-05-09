Roblox The Strongest Battlegrounds Uppercut Guide

There are plenty of fighting games out there for people to try across numerous platforms and styles. Some of them have the most complicated fighting move sets you’ll ever find, while others only need a few buttons to make it clear who is the best of the bunch. So, where does Roblox The Strongest Battlegrounds fall in that listing? It depends on who you ask. The game is all about using your moves to the best of your abilities and growing stronger all the time so you can take on foes and other players. However, if you don’t learn the basics, you might not get very far at all.

To that end, a move that many won’t know is there right from the start is the uppercut! This move is iconic across all of gaming and martial arts, so it’s probably good to know how to use it, and use it effectively to kick butt, right? Thankfully for you, our guide is here to help!

How To Use The Uppercut In Roblox The Strongest Battlegrounds

The uppercut is a part of your standard moveset from the moment the game starts. However, you do need to do some old-school button-mashing mixed with timing to get it to work. In this case, when you’re using your basic attacks with the left click of your mouse, you’ll want to go for a triple-hit combo. Then, as you do the second of those three hits, you’ll hit the jump button, and that’ll allow you to launch a fierce uppercut as your fourth hit. The hit won’t just add extra damage to your foe, but it’ll send them flying!

Pretty cool, huh?

Oh, but this is just the start of the fun if you’re able to work things the right way. What we mean by that is the uppercut can be the start of a chain of attacks! After all, you just sent the person into the air, right? That means they’re defenseless, and when they’re defenseless, you can attack them even further to do more chain combos and tally up the damage even more. Or, if you feel you’re fighting a foe that is “too much for you,” you can launch them and then flee before they recover!

Also, since this is a fighting game, as you further master the uppercut, you can learn additional combo moves that can come in handy in a pinch.

You may think the uppercut is a “simple move,” but it can be so much more in the right person’s hands.