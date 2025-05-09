Devil May Cry Original Director Would Love To Remake The Game

We’re certainly in an age right now where reboots, remakes, and remastered editions are flourishing. It can be argued that this is the safe route for developers and publishers. We’re finding that the resources and money spent to create these new AAA gameplay experiences are becoming bigger than ever. That can also lead some publishers and developers to steer clear from new IPs in fear that a failure could result in the complete shutdown of a studio or team. Still, with gamers picking up these remakes, one developer is hopeful that Devil May Cry gets a similar remake treatment.

Thanks to GamesRadar, we’re discovering that Hideki Kamiya recently mentioned the Devil May Cry franchise. If you were unaware, the famed developer has a YouTube channel where he answers fan questions. One of the questions that came up was whether he would be interested in remaking Devil May Cry and how he would improve the game.

Devil May Cry was released in 2001 for the PlayStation 2. Initially, Capcom was building this game up with Hideki Kamiya as a Resident Evil 4 installment. However, that ended up spinning off into its own thing and blew up in popularity. Translated through YouTube, it’s reported that Hideki would love to remake Devil May Cry, and looking back at the game, it does give off the game design from that time period.

So, it could use a remake with modern technology and game design. Of course, on the spot, the game director noted that he doesn’t have any specific ideas on how to change things. But he would love another chance with the IP if Capcom offers it. That also goes with Viewtiful Joe, as Hideki wouldn’t mind getting the green light for that franchise.

We haven’t seen a new mainline installment for Devil May Cry since Devil May Cry 5 in 2019. With Capcom bringing out successful remakes for the Resident Evil franchise, perhaps they wouldn’t mind doing the same thing for its other IPs. But only time will tell if that comes to fruition.