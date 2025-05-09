Bam Margera Officially Confirmed For Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 is coming soon. We’re still a little ways off before we get our hands on the game, but players should have it this July. That said, when it was first announced, one glaring omission had fans wondering what was happening. The game didn’t appear to have the iconic professional skateboarder, Bam Margera.

Bam Margera is easily one of the more recognizable professional skateboarders. Thanks to his time on hit series like Jackass and Viva La Bam, those who might not be as diehard of a skateboard fan might know about Bam regardless. Likewise, Bam has appeared in more than a few Tony Hawk Pro Skater games. In fact, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 was the first installment that featured Bam as a character.

When rumors started to spread that Bam wasn’t in the game, it was believed that it was due to his current health and legal issues. We’re not getting into it here, but you’ll find Bam has had quite a few ups and downs over recent years.

However, a new rumor circulated online not long ago that Tony Hawk personally called up Activision and demanded that they include Bam. Activision supposedly caved and brought Bam into the studios to get scanned and added to the game. Today, we have a new video post from Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater X account that confirms Bam is, in fact, a secret skater in the game. You can view that post embedded below.

Bam Margera | Behind The Scenes of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4



BAM. IS. BACK. We're stoked to announce Bam Margera's return to #THPS 3+4 as a Secret Skater in game. Pre-order today, available July 11: https://t.co/jEDJYfxtSR pic.twitter.com/DrVHkvqJMa — Tony Hawk's Pro Skater (@TonyHawkTheGame) May 9, 2025

Meanwhile, we still have a little wait on our hands. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 is not set to launch until July 11, 2025. That said, when it does release, it’s going to be available on both the last-generation and current-generation platforms. Players can expect the game to be available on PC, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.