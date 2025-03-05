Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

Bam Margera Booted From Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4

by

It looks like Bam might not be brought back for the remastered release.

The iconic professional skateboarder Brandon Col Margera, better known as Bam Margera, might not be returning in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4. This upcoming remastered release had quite a bit of hype built around it prior to its official release. Now that we know it’s coming, the roster of skateboarders featured in the game seems to be missing Bam.

As VGC noted, the list of skateboarders featured in the game doesn’t include Bam Margera. The personality is not only a professional skateboarder, but they were also a member of the hit MTV series, Jackass. Now, if you follow the MTV franchise, then you might already be aware that Bam has had some issues that resulted in his removal from the latest film that was released.

It looks like the same issues that Bam might be dealing with have led even Activision to distance themselves from him. Bam has been featured in a few of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater games over the years, but his first appearance actually comes with Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3, followed by the successor installment, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 4.

Some fans are surprised that Bam is not on the skateboarders’ roster list. Perhaps this could change before the game launches, but we wouldn’t hold our breath. Of course, there’s still no official word on whether the character skin from the game was scrapped completely.

If that is the case, some fans might be disappointed in hopes that Tony Hawk’s Underground series will receive a remastered release next. The sequel installment, in particular, heavily featured Bam Margera for the storyline.

At any rate, those interested in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 can expect the game to land on July 11, 2025. When the game is released, you can pick up a copy for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Nintendo Switch platforms.

Recent Videos

10 Video Game Characters That Made OUR SKIN CRAWL

10 Video Game Characters That Made OUR SKIN CRAWL
Split Fiction - Before You Buy

Split Fiction - Before You Buy
This Game WANTS TO REPLACE GTA 6

This Game WANTS TO REPLACE GTA 6
10 In-Game Decisions That Felt WRONG NO MATTER WHAT

10 In-Game Decisions That Felt WRONG NO MATTER WHAT
10 Big BRAIN Moves Discovered By Clever Players

10 Big BRAIN Moves Discovered By Clever Players
Top 50 NEW PS5 Games of 2025

Top 50 NEW PS5 Games of 2025
Monster Hunter Wilds: 10 Things The Game DOESN'T TELL YOU

Monster Hunter Wilds: 10 Things The Game DOESN'T TELL YOU
SPIDER MAN 3 NEW LEAK, 6 BRAND NEW GAMES ANNOUNCED & MORE

SPIDER MAN 3 NEW LEAK, 6 BRAND NEW GAMES ANNOUNCED & MORE
10 Weird Gaming Stories of February 2025

10 Weird Gaming Stories of February 2025
Category: Tag: , ,