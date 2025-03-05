Bam Margera Booted From Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4

It looks like Bam might not be brought back for the remastered release.

The iconic professional skateboarder Brandon Col Margera, better known as Bam Margera, might not be returning in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4. This upcoming remastered release had quite a bit of hype built around it prior to its official release. Now that we know it’s coming, the roster of skateboarders featured in the game seems to be missing Bam.

As VGC noted, the list of skateboarders featured in the game doesn’t include Bam Margera. The personality is not only a professional skateboarder, but they were also a member of the hit MTV series, Jackass. Now, if you follow the MTV franchise, then you might already be aware that Bam has had some issues that resulted in his removal from the latest film that was released.

It looks like the same issues that Bam might be dealing with have led even Activision to distance themselves from him. Bam has been featured in a few of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater games over the years, but his first appearance actually comes with Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3, followed by the successor installment, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 4.

Some fans are surprised that Bam is not on the skateboarders’ roster list. Perhaps this could change before the game launches, but we wouldn’t hold our breath. Of course, there’s still no official word on whether the character skin from the game was scrapped completely.

If that is the case, some fans might be disappointed in hopes that Tony Hawk’s Underground series will receive a remastered release next. The sequel installment, in particular, heavily featured Bam Margera for the storyline.

At any rate, those interested in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 can expect the game to land on July 11, 2025. When the game is released, you can pick up a copy for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Nintendo Switch platforms.