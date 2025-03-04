Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 Officially Confirmed

We have been receiving everything but a confirmation regarding Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4. The video game was teased and leaked, and we heard from even a professional skateboarder that he was recently involved with a new remastered edition of the franchise. Now, it’s officially here, and the game trailer for this title can be viewed in the video we have embedded below.

We’re not sure why the change of heart. It was reported that Activision had rejected the idea of bringing out a Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4. However, we now know the game is coming, and we should have it on July 11, 2025. This game will resemble its predecessor if you have previously played Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2.

Players can expect a remastered edition of the old games, bringing it some new life. Visually, the game looks quite stunning compared to its original heyday when it was first released. We’ll see the return of classic levels and skaters. But there are also new skaters, parks, tricks, and even a soundtrack equipped here.

Since this is now a first-party Microsoft title, you can expect it to land on Xbox Game Pass at launch. Interestingly, we still don’t have Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 on there. It was likely expected to come with the first wave of games for this month, but that wasn’t the case.

However, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 is coming to more platforms than just the Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S consoles. You’ll find it on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch. We still have some time to wait before we actually get our hands on this game, so perhaps we’ll get a few more sneak peeks at the new levels and skaters coming to the game over the coming months. But for now, you can check out the reveal trailer below.