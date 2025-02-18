A New Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater Remaster Is Apparently In The Works

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater franchise has been around for ages now, but game releases for the series have slowed down. This used to be an annual release franchise with new installments for fans to pick up. However, by 2015, with Pro Skater 5, the franchise became dormant. That was until 2020 when fans were surprised to see a remaster of the first two games in a bundle release called Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2.

Now we’re a few more years out since that game dropped, and it’s a wonder if there’s a new installment potentially in the works. According to a recent interview with a professional skateboarder, one is already in development. Thanks to Insider Gaming, we’re finding out that skateboarder Tyshawn Jones spoke about being in a new Tony Hawk game that is coming out during a radio appearance.

Specifically, Tyshawn noted that this is a remaster of a game that’s coming out, but beyond that, it’s a mystery. Now fans are wondering if this could be a continuation of the previous installment, where we’ll get Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4. Others online are hopeful that it might be a case of remastering the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater Underground series.

Meanwhile, last year, we heard Tony Hawk teased another game was in the works. We’ll have to wait and see what’s coming out next, as we previously reported on Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 being rejected by Activision. Perhaps there was a change of heart and a return to remastering these next couple of installments for players.

At any rate, while we wait, the previous remastered release will be available right now. Players can enjoy this game on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. We also have a Before You Buy video coverage of the game, which you can view below.