Fortnite: How to Travel Distance While Holding a Treasure Map | Challenge Guide

A Pirates of the Caribbean crossover has launched a series of quests that allow you to earn themed cosmetics in Fortnite. One challenge asks you to travel distance while holding a Treasure Map and here is how to do just that in your next Fortnite match.

What’s a pirate without their treasure? Treasure Maps in Fortnite guide you to a particular location where a special chest is buried. X marks the spot and you must hit it with your pickaxe to uncover the treasure.

Where to find a Treasure Map in Fortnite

First of all, you need to add a Treasure Map to your inventory. Treasure Maps can be found through looting chests and keeping your eye on the ground loot. If you’re struggling to find a Treasure Map or you simply want to guarantee yourself one, the item can be purchased from a pirate NPC for 300 gold bars.

The locations of the pirate NPCs are as follows:

Davy Jones – West of The Underworld point of interest, towards the edge of the island.

West of The Underworld point of interest, towards the edge of the island. Elizabeth Swan – At Pleasant Piazza.

At Pleasant Piazza. Jack Sparrow – On land by the boat that is parked on the water, east of the island.

Once you have a Treasure Map in your hands, you have to travel a total of 500 meters with it. The fastest way to do this is to hop in a vehicle and drive the required distance. Different types of vehicles are dotted across the map during a match, but they can predominantly be found at gas stations.

Of course, you can complete the challenge on foot, but be aware of any opponents who could try and stop you in your tracks.

As soon as you’ve travelled the required distance, the challenge will be marked as complete and you’ll be awarded 5,000 XP. Don’t forget, each challenge tied to this questline will progress the Cursed Sails pass, too.