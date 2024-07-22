Fortnite: How to Walk the Plank | Challenge Guide

Pirates of the Caribbean is the latest franchise to get a crossover with Fortnite and it allows you to get a taste of life as a pirate. It has brought a ship to the map, thrown in some updates to the loot pool, and launched a themed event which allows you to unlock some cursed cosmetics. If you want to earn all the rewards available, you have some quests to complete and one of those asks you to walk the plank in Fortnite. If you need help with the challenge, this guide has got you covered with all the details.

Walking the plank is an age old punishment that saw pirates tie up their victims and make them plunge into the sea. It is a form of execution that you might’ve seen in movies and TV shows, but it’s thought that real pirates didn’t typically use this punishment.

More Fortnite guides

Fortnite: How to Plunder Gold Bars | Challenge Guide | Fortnite: Where to Find Jack Sparrow NPC | Fortnite: How to get the Ship in a Bottle Mythic | Fortnite: How to Slide Across a Vehicle | Challenge Guide | Fortnite: How to get the Champion Sparkplug Skin for Free | Fortnite: How to get the Wastelander’s Revenge Glider | Fortnite: All Sweat Summer Event and Rewards | Fortnite: All Reload Bonus Quests and Rewards | LEGO Fortnite: How to Earn Trophies | LEGO Fortnite: What is Expert Mode? | LEGO Fortnite: What is Cozy Mode? | Fortnite: Where to Find Slurp Cactus and its Function | Fortnite: All Ranked Quests and Rewards | Chapter 5 Season 3 | Fortnite: How to get Nuka Cola | Fortnite: How to get Fallout T-60 Power Armor Skins | Fortnite: How to get Nitro and its Function | Fortnite: How to get all Mythic Weapons | Chapter 5 Season 3 | Fortnite: All Vehicle Mods and Their Functions | Chapter 5 Season 3 | Fortnite: All New, Vaulted, and Unvaulted Weapons | Chapter 5 Season 3 |

A pirate punishment

In order to walk the plank in Fortnite, you’re going to have to board a boat. Pay a visit to the boat at the new Shipwreck Shallows point of interest, or the boat that is off the east of the map, northeast of Mount Olympus. Once you’re on board either one of the boats, locate the wooden plank attached to the side of the ship and simply walk across it.

Due to the fact that many other players will be attempting to complete the same challenge as yourself, you might be met with opponents in those areas. Luckily, the boat itself and surrounding areas are home to plenty of chests, so you can loot up before you walk the plank.

As soon as you complete the challenge, you’ll be handed an XP reward and continue your journey through the limited-time Cursed Sails battle pass.