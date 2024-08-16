Fortnite: All Mythic Weapon Locations | Chapter 5 Season 4

Only the strongest weapons will take out the toughest villains.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 has arrived and Doctor Doom has opened Pandora’s Box and absorbed all of the evil power that was previously trapped inside. Along with his allies Doombot, Mysterio, and Emma Frost, Doctor Doom is attempting to make the island his home. To take down the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 villains, you’re going to need some serious firepower and Mythic weapons will do just that.

The vast majority of Mythic weapons are obtained by successfully killing the boss that wields them. The gun can then be looted from their body, along with a Medallion which grants you an ability.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 Mythic weapon pool

Here are all the Mythic weapons that are on the island with the launch of this season, as well as how to get them.

Emma Frost’s Striker Burst Rifle – Defeat Emma Frost boss at The Raft point of interest.

Defeat Emma Frost boss at The Raft point of interest. Gwenpool’s Dual Micro SMGs – Rescue Gwenpool at The Raft point of interest.

Rescue Gwenpool at The Raft point of interest. Doombot’s Monarch Pistol – Defeat Doombot boss at the Castle Doom point of interest.

Defeat Doombot boss at the Castle Doom point of interest. Doom’s Arcane Gauntlets – Defeat Doombot boss at the Castle Doom point of interest.

Defeat Doombot boss at the Castle Doom point of interest. Mysterio’s Sovereign Shotgun – Defeat Mysterio boss at the Doomstadt point of interest.

Since Mythic rarity weapons are the most powerful additions to your arsenal, many players will want to get their hands on them. Before you take on a boss, make sure you have strong loot and plenty of bullets at your disposal. That way, you can shred through the boss’ buffed health bar and any opponents that may come your way.

As the loot pool is constantly updated throughout the season, perhaps more additions will be made to the Mythic options in the coming months. If that’s the case, we will update you on the latest details as they’re announced.