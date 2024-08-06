LEGO Fortnite: How to Craft a Bus Station

The LEGO Fortnite v30.40 update has arrived and it has added a variety of new features to the blocky mode. There are fresh toys to play with, extra LEGO styles, and the debut of Bus Stations. If you want to craft a Bus Station in LEGO Fortnite, this guide will show you how.

The Bus Station transforms how you navigate the map by introducing fast travel. In fact, you can create a network of stations and the Battle Bus will swoop in and take you to your next location in a flash.

How to build a Bus Station in LEGO Fortnite

Before you can create your very own Bus Station, you must unlock the recipe by picking up Rift Shards. The only way to get Rift Shards is to destroy a Bus Station that can be found randomly in your world. Resultingly, this new resource may take some exploring to find, but there shouldn’t be a Bus Station too far away from your spawn location. A distinctive noise can be heard when you’re close enough to a Bus Station. Keep a look out for a blue light which is situated on top of the Bus Station, too.

As soon as you’ve found a Bus Station, you must destroy it using an Epic Pickaxe. If you’re yet to own this rarity of pickaxe, you can craft it at an Epic Crafting Bench using 8 Obsidian Slabs and 5 Frostpine Rods. Breaking down the Bus Station will drop Rift Shards for you to gather.

Then, open up your Build Menu and scroll down until you see the Bus Station blueprint. The full list of ingredients needed to craft it are as follows:

4 Iron Bars

2 Malachite Slabs

6 Frostpines

3 Rift Shards

Iron can be found inside caves in the Frostlands and then placed in a Metal Smelter alongside 2 Brightcore to make Iron Bars. As for Malachite Slabs, they’re also in the Frostlands, appearing as green slabs on the top of snowy mountains. Frostpines are the trees in the icy biome and chopping them will grant you the wood you need.

Once you have all the materials required, place down your Bus Station in your LEGO Fortnite world to reach your next destination in a heartbeat.