LEGO Fortnite: How to Craft Pressure and Trigger Plates

The LEGO Fortnite v30.40 update has arrived and it has added a variety of new features to your open world. There are fresh toys to play with, extra LEGO styles, and the debut of a fast travel system in the form of Bus Stations. The patch has even brought Pressure Plates and Trigger Plates to LEGO Fortnite, allowing for more possibilities in Survival and Creative modes.

Plates are valuable and versatile assets to your world. They can be used to hold a door open or trigger explosives on command, for example.

How to craft Pressure and Trigger Plates in LEGO Fortnite

Both Pressure Plates and Trigger Plates require the same materials to make, that’s 1 Wood and 1 Blast Powder. The recipe will unlock in your Build Menu once you add a Blast Powder to your inventory. Both Plates can be found in the Toys section of the Build Menu.

To get Blast Powder, you must eliminate the Skeletons that wear cowboy hats and bandanas that roam around the Dry Valley biome at night. Take any weapon of your choice (and a handy torch,) kill this kind of Skeleton, and loot their body. It’s worth noting that not every Skeleton will drop the Blast Powder you’re looking for, so you may have to slay your way through multiple.

Pressure Plates and Trigger Plates have contrasting functions. Starting with Pressure Plates, they can be connected to channels and triggered on and off by standing on the plate itself. They need to remain pressed down to work. As for Trigger Plates, they can be used to activate channels with a single press of a button, rather than being held down.

Now you know how to craft Pressure and Trigger Plates in LEGO Fortnite, you can make your game more convenient or chaotic the next time you play.