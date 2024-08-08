LEGO Fortnite: How to Craft Activated Balloons

The LEGO Fortnite v30.40 update has arrived and it has added a variety of new features to your open world. There are more toys to play with, extra LEGO styles, and the debut of a fast travel system in the form of Bus Stations. Speaking of fresh items, small and large Activated Balloons are now available to enhance your LEGO Fortnite adventures and here is how to craft them.

Activated Balloons have multiple functions that make your world more efficient. They can even be used to soar through the skies through creating your very own form of aviation transport.

How to craft small and large Activated Balloons in LEGO Fortnite

To unlock both versions of the Activated Balloons, you must have a Loom in your world which is used to craft fabrics. Once you own this piece of machinery, Activated Balloons will appear in your Build Menu.

The recipe for a small Activated Balloon is as follows:

1 Silk Fabric

1 Torch

1 Cord

As for a large Activated Balloon, you’ll need:

2 Silk Fabric

1 Torch

1 Cord

To make Silk Fabric, you must feed 5 Silk Thread through a Loom to produce a single piece of Silk Fabric. Silk Thread can be acquired through killing spiders that are scattered all over the Grasslands.

When it comes to Cord, you need to place down a Spinning Wheel and place 5 Vines in it to obtain one Cord. Vines are also required to craft a Torch, along with 3 pieces of regular wood.

To use Activated Balloons in LEGO Fortnite, you must use channel controls to toggle them on and off. This can be done with the new Pressure or Trigger Plates, depending on your preference. The inflation of the Balloon can then be controlled this way when they’re attached to a Dynamic Foundation.

Now you know how to craft Activated Balloons, let your imagination run wild the next time you load into LEGO Fortnite.