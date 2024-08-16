Fortnite: All Kickstart Quests | Chapter 5 Season 4

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 has arrived and Doctor Doom has opened Pandora’s Box and absorbed all of its evil power which he plans to use to make the island his home. Forces from The Underground, have joined together with Captain Jones leading the fight to take down Doctor Doom and his crew. To start Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 on the right foot, completing Kickstart quests will get you and your battle pass ready to take on whatever the season has to throw at you.

The purpose of Kickstart quests are to get you acquainted with new features that have arrived as part of the content drop. At the same time, they provide opportunities to pick up a solid amount of XP early on in Chapter 5 Season 4.

Kickstart your Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 battle pass

Here are all the challenges associated with the Kickstart questline, along with how much XP you’ll earn upon completion.

Eliminate players in Fortnite Reload (15) – 20,000 XP

Discover Doomstadt, Castle Doom, and The Raft (3) – 20,000 XP

Hit opponents while aiming down sights with the Monarch Pistol (5) – 20,000 XP

Destroy objects or damage opponents with War Machine’s Arsenal (750) – 20,000 XP

Search Doctor Doom Chests or Avengers Chests (2) – 20,000 XP

Damage opponents with Doctor Doom’s Arcane Gauntlets Mystical Bomb (250) – 20,000 XP

Collect War Machine’s Arsenal, War Machine’s Auto Turret, and War Machine’s Hover Jets

Accept a SHADOW Briefing: Armory (1) – 20,000 XP

Defeat Doom, Emma Frost, or Mysterio (1) – 20,000 XP

The majority of these quests are fairly simple to complete and it shouldn’t take many matches to get them all ticked off your list. Perhaps the most challenging task is to defeat a boss due to their huge health bars and abundance of other players trying to take them out, too.