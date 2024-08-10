Fortnite: How to Enable Proximity Chat

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 has been jam packed, with a plethora of content debuting across all modes. Despite this, players have been calling for proximity chat to be added to Fortnite for a long time. Now, those calls have been answered with the latest update, but it does have its limitations.

Many multiplayer games have proximity chat and it allows you to talk with other players during a match. This can be beneficial when working as a team and discussing strategy, for example. Proximity chat only works when stood within a certain distance of the players you’re talking to, so be sure to huddle up!

More Fortnite guides

LEGO Fortnite: How to Craft Activated Balloons | LEGO Fortnite: How to Craft Pressure and Trigger Plates | LEGO Fortnite: How to Craft a Bus Station | LEGO Fortnite: How to get Rift Shards | Fortnite: How to get Free Fall Guys Pink Plushie Back Bling | Fortnite: How to Travel Distance While Holding a Treasure Map | Challenge Guide | Fortnite: How to Earn a Double Elimination | Challenge Guide | Fortnite: How to Plunder Gold Bars | Challenge Guide | Fortnite: Where to Find Jack Sparrow NPC | Fortnite: How to get the Ship in a Bottle Mythic | Fortnite: All Sweat Summer Event and Rewards | Fortnite: All Reload Bonus Quests and Rewards | Fortnite: Where to Find Slurp Cactus and its Function | Fortnite: All Ranked Quests and Rewards | Chapter 5 Season 3 | Fortnite: How to get Fallout T-60 Power Armor Skins | Fortnite: All Vehicle Mods and Their Functions | Chapter 5 Season 3 | Fortnite: All New, Vaulted, and Unvaulted Weapons | Chapter 5 Season 3 |

How to enable proximity chat in Fortnite

First of all, proximity chat can only be used in UEFN and Creative maps and modes. The feature is turned off by default, so if you want to use it, you’ll have to manually turn it on. To do so, go to an island that has the proximity chat option enabled or visit your own Creative island. Open up the settings and visit the “Mode” tab. Here, you’ll find a “Voice Chat” section which contains a “Proximity Chat” setting. Simply toggle proximity chat on and hit “Apply” to save your changes.

Once you’ve done so, you’ll be able to hear other players who are around you on Creative islands. HUD elements will show players who are actively speaking for greater clarity. If someone is violating Community Guidelines, you can voice report, mute, and block players, and Epic Games will be monitoring voice reporting.

Although proximity chat is only available in Creative modes, the feature is in Early Access. Since it’s still under development, perhaps proximity chat will roll out in regular battle royale with the final release which is expected to be “in the coming months.”