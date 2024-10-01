Fortnite: How to get the Free Bird Call Emote

When it comes to free cosmetics, Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 has given players plenty of opportunities to earn some by completing challenges. From Fall Guys cosmetics to seventh birthday items and even the Felina outfit, there has been various opportunities to diversity your collection. However, it isn’t often that a free emote comes around and every Fortnite player now has the opportunity to snag the Bird Call emote.

To add the Bird Call emote to your locker, you simply have to purchase V-Bucks. For digital V-Bucks purchases, log into Fortnite between October 2 and November 1 on the platform where you purchased the V-Bucks to receive the emote. For those with a physical V-Bucks card, make sure to redeem it between October 2 and November 1.

Birds of a feather stick together

The start and end times for when you can get the emote vary depending on your region. Here are the dates that the promotion will be live for in your part of the world.

Pacific Time: October 1 at 5 PM – October 31 at 5 PM

October 1 at 5 PM – October 31 at 5 PM Eastern Time: October 1 at 8 PM – October 31 at 8 PM

October 1 at 8 PM – October 31 at 8 PM Coordinated Universal Time (UTC): October 2 at 12 AM – November 1 at 12 AM

October 2 at 12 AM – November 1 at 12 AM British Summer Time: October 2 at 1 AM – November 1 at 1 AM

October 2 at 1 AM – November 1 at 1 AM Central European Time: October 2 at 2 AM – November 1 at 2 AM

October 2 at 2 AM – November 1 at 2 AM Japan Standard Time: October 2 at 9 AM – November 1 at 9 AM

October 2 at 9 AM – November 1 at 9 AM Australian Eastern Time: October 2 at 10 AM – November 1 at 10 AM

October 2 at 10 AM – November 1 at 10 AM New Zealand Daylight Time: October 2 at 12 PM – November 1 at 12 PM

Although the emote can be used with any skin equipped, it fits perfectly with either outfit from the Birds of a Feather bundle. This consists of Budge, SGT. Drake, and Tex Flamingo.

It’s worth noting that the Bird Call emote isn’t exclusive to this promotion and may enter the Fortnite store rotation at a later date.