Fortnite: How to get The Incredibles Skins

Fortnite is packed to the brim with all kinds of franchises, but The Incredibles turned out to be the most anticipated in recent weeks. Now the cosmetics have landed in the battle royale, you may want to become one of the most unique superheros in Chapter 5 Season 4.
The Marvel themed season is the perfect time to introduce The Incredibles to the mix. Of course, they’re not part of the Marvel universe, but it brings a new kind of protagonist to the battle between heroes and villains.
How to get The Incredibles skins in Fortnite
The Incredibles skins and cosmetics are obtained through purchasing them from the in-game store using V-Bucks. The cosmetics feature in a bundle, or you can buy them separately.
The bundle is priced at 3,500 V-Bucks and it contains the following:
- Mr. Incredible skin (plus LEGO variant)
- Mrs. Incredible (plus LEGO variant)
- Frozone (plus LEGO variant)
- Omni-Head back bling
- Drill-Bit Souvenir back bling
- Frozone’s Shield back bling
- Lil’ Battle Robot emote
- Frozone’s Stunt emote
- Omni-Claw pickaxe
- Drill-Bit Destroyer pickaxe
- Frozone’s Shield pickaxe
If you want to own the whole crew, you’re better off splashing out on the bundle. However, if you want the individual cosmetics, here are the prices:
- Mr. Incredible skin (plus LEGO variant and Omni-Head back bling) – 1,500 V-Bucks
- Mrs. Incredible skin (plus LEGO variant and Drill-Bit Souvenir back bling – 1,500 V-Bucks
- Frozone skin (plus LEGO variant and Frozone’s Shield pickaxe and back bling) – 1,800 V-Bucks
- Omni-Claw pickaxe – 800 V-Bucks
- Drill-Bit Destroyer pickaxe – 800 V-Bucks
- Lil’ Battle Robot emote – 500 V-Bucks
- Frozone’s Stunt emote – 300 V-Bucks
If you’re interested in adding any of the cosmetics that are part of this crossover to your locker, you can pick them up the next time you play Fortnite, or secure your items via the dedicated Fortnite item shop website.
The Incredibles collaboration is expected to remain in the store rotation until October 8, 2024, at 1am local time