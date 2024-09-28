Fortnite: How to get The Incredibles Skins

Fortnite is packed to the brim with all kinds of franchises, but The Incredibles turned out to be the most anticipated in recent weeks. Now the cosmetics have landed in the battle royale, you may want to become one of the most unique superheros in Chapter 5 Season 4.

The Marvel themed season is the perfect time to introduce The Incredibles to the mix. Of course, they’re not part of the Marvel universe, but it brings a new kind of protagonist to the battle between heroes and villains.

More Fortnite guides

TRENDING Rumor: GTA 6 Internally Delayed To 2026, Jason Schreier Cannot Confirm Or Deny (Yet) There’s a sizzling rumor about Grand Theft Auto 6 that people really don’t want to be true. Read More

Fortnite: How to get a Birthday Medallion and its Function | Fortnite: Seventh Birthday Quests and Rewards | Fortnite: Day of Doom Quests and Rewards | Fortnite: How to get the Iron Man MK 45 Skin | Fortnite: How to Play the Day of the Doom Limited-Time Mode | Fortnite: How to get the Black Cat Skin | Fortnite: How to Survive Fire Damage | Challenge Guide | Fortnite: How to get Shuri’s Black Panther Claws | Fortnite: How to get the Ultra Doom Mythic | Fortnite: How to Unlock the Doctor Doom Skin | Fortnite: How to get the Free Katalina Skin | Fortnite: All Ranked Rewards | Chapter 5 Season 4 | Fortnite: How to get Captain America’s Shield | Fortnite: All Kickstart Quests | Chapter 5 Season 4 | Fortnite: All Boss Locations and Medallion Abilities | Chapter 5 Season 4 | Fortnite: All New, Vaulted, and Unvaulted Weapons | Chapter 5 Season 4 |

How to get The Incredibles skins in Fortnite

The Incredibles skins and cosmetics are obtained through purchasing them from the in-game store using V-Bucks. The cosmetics feature in a bundle, or you can buy them separately.

The bundle is priced at 3,500 V-Bucks and it contains the following:

Mr. Incredible skin (plus LEGO variant)

Mrs. Incredible (plus LEGO variant)

Frozone (plus LEGO variant)

Omni-Head back bling

Drill-Bit Souvenir back bling

Frozone’s Shield back bling

Lil’ Battle Robot emote

Frozone’s Stunt emote

Omni-Claw pickaxe

Drill-Bit Destroyer pickaxe

Frozone’s Shield pickaxe

If you want to own the whole crew, you’re better off splashing out on the bundle. However, if you want the individual cosmetics, here are the prices:

Mr. Incredible skin (plus LEGO variant and Omni-Head back bling) – 1,500 V-Bucks

1,500 V-Bucks Mrs. Incredible skin (plus LEGO variant and Drill-Bit Souvenir back bling – 1,500 V-Bucks

1,500 V-Bucks Frozone skin (plus LEGO variant and Frozone’s Shield pickaxe and back bling) – 1,800 V-Bucks

1,800 V-Bucks Omni-Claw pickaxe – 800 V-Bucks

800 V-Bucks Drill-Bit Destroyer pickaxe – 800 V-Bucks

800 V-Bucks Lil’ Battle Robot emote – 500 V-Bucks

500 V-Bucks Frozone’s Stunt emote – 300 V-Bucks

If you’re interested in adding any of the cosmetics that are part of this crossover to your locker, you can pick them up the next time you play Fortnite, or secure your items via the dedicated Fortnite item shop website.

The Incredibles collaboration is expected to remain in the store rotation until October 8, 2024, at 1am local time