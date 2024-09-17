Fortnite’s Absolute Doom season is focused around Marvel, so naturally, players have been hoping for the return of a themed mode, similar to the ones that have featured in past Marvel seasons. Those calls have been answered with the Day of Doom limited-time mode which was introduced to all players with today’s update. As you battle it out in 32 player lobbies, you can complete Day of Doom quests in Fortnite.

The Day of Doom playlist sways away from traditional battle royale gameplay and focuses on fast-paced action and of course, the various superpowers that are part of the current loot pool.

All Fortnite Day of Doom quests and rewards

Here are the requirements you need to reach, as well as how much XP you’ll pick up along the way.

Stop Doctor Doom from collecting all six Arcane Artifacts (1) – 20,000 XP

Damage opponents with Hero items (1,500) – 20,000 XP

Use Chug Splash or Slap Splash on allies (10) – 20,000 XP

Help Doctor Doom collect all six Arcane Artifacts (1) – 20,000 XP

Damage opponents with Doctor Doom's Arcane Gauntlets (1,500) – 20,000 XP

Hit players with Shockwave Grenades (20) – 20,000 XP

Currently, there are six tasks related to the Day of Doom questline, but the ultimate reward is a loading screen which is obtained by completing eight quests. It’s unknown if the two remaining quests will release at a later date, or if the reward is simply bugged.

As you can see, the challenges relate to the Day of Doom limited time mode. When you’re on the side of Doom’s Henchmen, you’ll be able to assist with collecting Arcane Artifacts and damaging enemies with the Arcane Gauntlets. When you’re on the Avengers side, you’ll fight to prevent the collection of Arcane Artifacts and use Hero weapons.

The Day of Doom quests will be live in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 until October 3, 2024.