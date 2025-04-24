Black Ops 6 Zombies: How to Complete the Wallmount Easter Egg on Shattered Veil | Free Upgraded Shotgun Guide

A wall-mounted shotgun is an iconic image when it comes to video game mansions and on Shattered Veil in Black Ops 6 Zombies, there is even an Easter Egg involving this mount. Found beneath a trio of deer heads, this wallmount will allow players to upgrade a specific shotgun completely free of charge. The only obstacle is that a certain perk must be equipped and there are a few tough enemies that will need to be defeated. This guide will show players how to complete the Wallmount Easter Egg on Shattered Veil in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

How to Complete the Wallmount Easter Egg on Shattered Veil

This Easter Egg can only be done with the Marine SP shotgun, which you can spawn with or you can buy off the wall in the Motor Court. The weapon must also be at least at the blue Rare rarity.

You will also need the Death Perception Perk, which you can buy from the machine in the West Hallways.

Now that you have this perk, you can see a glowing outline on a wallmount under three deer heads in the southeast corner of the Banquet Hall. Interact with the mount to place the shotgun on it. This will cause the middle head’s eyes to glow.

You will need to get kills near the deer with a specific Field Upgrade. When you shoot either of the heads next to the middle deer, the icon of the required Field Upgrade will appear. Get the kills with the Field Upgrade and change the deer. When all of their eyes are glowing, a wave of special enemies will spawn. When the gun is blue, Parisites and a Mangler will spawn. Defeat these enemies and the shotgun will be upgraded to the purple Epic Rarity. Wait a round and you can do this again. When the deer are charged, Parasites and two Manglers will spawn. When they are all defeated, the Marine SP will reach the yellow Legendary rarity.

Once the gun is Legendary, you can repeat the process two more times to get it to Pack-a-Punch Level 1 and 2. When you upgrade it to Level 1, you will need to defeat Parasites, a Mangler, and an Amalgam. When going to Level 2, Parasites, two Manglers, and an Amalgam will need to be defeated. If you do all of this, you can take a normal blue Marine SP all the way to a Legendary shotgun at Pack-a-Punch Level 2 completely free of charge.

You know now how to complete the Marine SP Wallmount Easter Egg on Shattered Veil in Black Ops 6 Zombies. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Black Ops 6 as well as other great games in the future.