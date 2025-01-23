Black Ops 6 and Warzone: How to Unlock the PPSh-41

It wouldn’t be a new Call of Duty season without fresh weapons joining the fray. Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 02 is no different and one of the weapons set to be added to the submachine gun category is the PPSh-41. Whether you’re a veteran or a newer fan of the franchise, the chances are that you’ve encountered this particular weapon before.

The PPSh-41 has become a staple submachine guns since it has been in so many past Call of Duty titles, including the first Black Ops game. Most recently, it has made an appearance in Call of Duty: WWII, Black Ops Cold War, and Vanguard.

The iteration of the PPSh-41 set to arrive in Black Ops 6 has been described by Activision as having a “fast fire rate with impressive damage and high recoil. Moderate handling.”

How to unlock the PPSh-41 in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

The weapon will be one of the many rewards that make up the Season 02 battle pass. It will be locked behind a free HVT tier on Page 6 of the battle pass, with a paid blueprint featuring on Page 14.

Remember, Black Ops 6 overhauled the way in which battle pass rewards are obtained. Once all tiers on a given page are unlocked, the HVT becomes accessible. Unlocking and claiming the HVT completes the page and unlocks the next page of the battle pass.

As soon as you unlock the PPSh-41, you can add it to your loadout and begin earning all the camos associated with the gun. There are 35 weapon levels to work through and mastery badges to show off along the way.

If you want to get your hands on the PPSh-41 without having to grind through the battle pass, the chances are that a blueprint for the submachine gun will be available to purchase through the in-game store.

The PPSh-41 will be yours to use when Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 02 rolls out on January 28, 2025. Only time will tell whether or not it can outperform the current close range metas in both multiplayer and battle royale modes.