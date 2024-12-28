Black Ops 6 Zombies: Citadelle Des Morts Rat King Easter Egg Guide

Rats have made their home in the abandoned castle of the Citadelle Des Morts map in Black Ops 6 Zombies. While they scurry around in the shadows, there is an Easter Egg that allows players to get some rewards from that. In addition to that, there is also a crown that can be unlocked that will make any player willing to gather up all the rats on the map into the Rat King. This guide will show players how to complete the Rat King Easter Egg on Citadelle Des Morts in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

How to Complete the Rat King Easter Egg on Citadelle Des Morts

There are a total of 10 rats around the map that are part of this Rat King Easter Egg. You only need to find one rat to get rewards from this Easter Egg but getting all 10 will give you the maximum rewards and the crown that will label you as king. You will just need to find these rats and get close to them and they will run away, letting you know that they have been collected. You will also need to find a wheel of cheese to give to the rats. All these rats and the cheese spawn in the same locations every single game on Citadelle Des Morts.

The cheese can be found in the northeast corner of the Town Square area. This is the spawn room for Citadelle Des Morts. There is a glass display case that has several cheeses. Break the glass and hold the interact button to pick up one of the cheese wheels. Now, it’s time to track down the rats.

The first rat is also in the Town Square. Go to the west end of the spawn room and look for a stone planter with some green plants growing out of it next to the gate that leads out of the area and into the Nature Path. The rat can be found under this planter.

The next rat can be found in the Village Ascent area directly to the east of the Town Square. Right after going through the gate look under the car in the corner that has some fire near it. This is where the rat can be found.

Go back to the west part of the Town Square and go onto the Nature Path. Go to the base of a small circle wall made of stone to the west of the Deadshot Daiquiri Perk Machine. There is a hole in the base that the rat can be seen in.

Go to the castle’s courtyard and go up to the cannon on top of the wall. Under the eastern staircase is the rat which can be seen through a broken step.

Blow open the door to the castle and go into the Entrance Hall. Go near the door in the northeast corner of the hall that leads to the Dining Hall. To the right of the door is a chair leaning against the wall. A Rat can be seen under this chair.

Go into the Dining Hall, the room with the Elemental Swords. There is a palette on the ground in the southwest corner. This is where you can find another rat.

Go into the Sitting Room, the same room where the Stamin-Up Machine can be found. In the southwest corner of the room is a small bench. The rat can be found under the bench.

Go to the Dungeon to the east of the Oubliette Room, which is the Pack-a-Punch room. Right at the bottom of the stairs to the east of the Quick Revive Perk Machine is a cell that you can see the rat in.

Go to the west of the Oubliette Room and look along the western wall of the Undercroft. There is a Zombie spawn that you can find the rat in.

Finally, go to the Alchemical Lab which is between the Dining Hall and Sitting Room. This room will only be revealed after you activate the Pack-a-Punch machine. Once you have access to the lab, go to the northeast corner of the room and look behind the stone with the elemental symbols. The rat can be seen behind this tablet.

Now that you have found all the rats, go back to the Oubliette Room and look in the northeast corner behind the Level 3 Armor Plate wall buy. There is a plate on the ground that will be surrounded by all the rats you have gathered. Hold the interact button on the plate to place the cheese wheel on the plate.

The rats will eat the cheese and then spawn several rewards which include Ammo Mods, Equipment, and weapons. The rarity of these items will improve the more rats you have gathered. If you have gathered all the rats, a crown will spawn on the plate that you can pick up by holding the interact button on it.

The crown can be seen in the third person and by all the players in the game but has no gameplay bonuses attached to it. It is purely cosmetic. While it doesn’t make you stronger, it will show everyone that you are the king of the castle and the rats that live inside!

You now know how to get the Rat King Easter Egg on Citadelle Des Morts in Black Ops 6 Zombies. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Black Ops 6 as well as other great games in the future.