Phil Spencer Says Supporting Nintendo Is An Important Part Of Xbox’s Future

We’ve been seeing a big change with Microsoft lately with this latest generation of console platforms. We’re now seeing Microsoft stretch the Xbox platform in new ways. It’s no longer just Xbox consoles and PC support. Instead, playing on Xbox means getting their games to as many players as possible. That includes lending support to once-rival console platforms. Recently Phil Spencer touched on this subject again.

Microsoft looks to bring games to as many players worldwide as possible. So, when Nintendo recently introduced its own next-generation console platform to the world, the head of Xbox was eager to start supporting it. Phil Spencer recently had an interview with Variety, during which the topic of the Nintendo Switch 2 came up. During the conversation, Phil noted that they have already started to support the original Switch, and he wants to support the Switch 2.

So we’ve been supporting Switch 1, I want to support Switch 2. Nintendo has been a great partner. We think it is a unique way for us to reach players who aren’t PC players, who aren’t players on Xbox. It lets us continue to grow our community of people that care about the franchises that we have, and that’s really important for us to make sure we continue to invest in our games. I’m really a big believer in what Nintendo means for this industry and us continuing to support them. And getting the support from them for our franchises, I think, is an important part of our future. – Phil Spencer

Phil goes on to say that Nintendo has been a great partner. By supporting the Switch 2, Xbox can reach players who are not PC players or don’t own an Xbox. That allows Xbox to grow its own community and get more players to care for the franchises it has in its catalog. So, by supporting Nintendo, they are, in return, getting support from players for their own franchises, which in turn is important for Xbox’s future.

That said, it doesn’t look like Xbox is backing away from providing their consoles. We don’t know what the future of Xbox’s hardware will look like. However, Phil clarifies that Nintendo’s recent Switch 2 reveal is not making them antsy to announce what’s coming from Xbox next.

No. I think all of us in this industry should focus on our communities and the player base that we’re building. I get inspired by what a lot of different creators do and other platform holders. But I believe in the plans that we have. Obviously, we’re evolving what it means to be Xbox and meeting players in so many different places. There are 3 billion people who play video games on the planet and I get up every morning and think about how Xbox can be more relevant to the 3 billion people who play. And that’s through making sure we’re leading in how our games and our platform features can be available in as many places as possible, whether that’s Cloud, whether it’s people playing on PC, whether it’s people playing on console. So we’re really driven by trying to grow our franchises and our platform to be an important part of gaming for as many of those 3 billion gamers as we can reach. – Phil Spencer

So, ultimately, Xbox is pressing forward with support across the board with Phil Spencer heading things. We’re certainly interested in seeing what the next Xbox looks like and what will entice players to purchase it over something like the next PlayStation console. But we’ll still be a ways off before we start learning about what’s coming down the line from Microsoft and Sony.