Xbox Reacts To Asus Handheld Teaser

Plenty of Xbox fans are wondering when we’ll get our look at Project Kennan. This project is believed to be a handheld device for Xbox and would be in partnership with Asus. Now, with Asus releasing a small teaser for their next big product reveal, it’s been discovered that Xbox actually reacted to the video.

If you recall past rumors and reports, Project Kennan is a new handheld being worked on with Asus. Some of us wonder if we are getting the Asus ROG Ally 2, the successor of the previous Asus handheld that was developed and released outside of Xbox, or if we are getting something a little more unique. Whatever this device is, it might come out with some Xbox flair.

We’re uncertain if that means just aesthetics or if there will be some dedicated features that tie the device to your Xbox account. However, as reported by Windows Central, it’s not supposed to be a device that will play Xbox games. Instead, this is another Windows portable PC that will likely be able to enjoy Xbox cloud gaming with the Xbox Game Pass subscription service along with access to other popular digital marketplaces like Steam and Epic Games Store.

However, as noted, the recent tease from Asus about the next handheld device has left fans anticipating the official reveal is coming soon. That said, Xbox also reacted to the video with a meme. It’s worth pointing out that there are still reports circulating online that, regardless of whether Xbox is connected to this handheld device, Microsoft is still actively working on its own dedicated Xbox handheld.

Unfortunately, it will be a waiting game until Asus unveils the next ROG Ally device. Of course, this isn’t the only gaming handheld on players’ minds right now. Tomorrow, we have the official Nintendo Direct presentation based around the Nintendo Switch 2. So, the news on that console should tie some players over until Asus is ready to make its grand unveiling.