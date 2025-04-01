Nintendo Switch 2 Direct Will Run Approximately 60 Minutes

There is a lot of hype around tomorrow. We know that the next Nintendo Direct will be on Wednesday. Best of all, we know that it will be all about the upcoming console, the Nintendo Switch 2. However, until today, we didn’t know just how long the presentation would last.

Today, Japan’s official Nintendo X account confirmed that the presentation will last an hour. That will give us enough time to check out the console, and I’m sure some games will be coming for the system. Unfortunately, not everything about what the Nintendo Direct will feature was spelled out for us. Of course, later this week, we’ll get some new gameplay footage for the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2, as noted by the Nintendo of America X account.

Still, knowing that we’re getting a full 60-minute Nintendo Direct presentation of this event should mean that it should be packed with content. We’re certainly hopeful that the presentation will include details on the release date for the console and its price point. If you recall, there was a rumor suggesting pre-orders might also be going live tomorrow.

Join us on April 3rd and April 4th at 7 a.m. PT each day for a Nintendo Treehouse: Live | Nintendo Switch 2 presentation featuring hands-on gameplay of #NintendoSwitch2 games! pic.twitter.com/gsi0MqyZyZ — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 1, 2025

That has yet to be confirmed, but since we have the presentation tomorrow at 9 AM EDT, we don’t have too long of a wait. For now, the only official marketing materials we have on the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 console is the trailer from earlier this year. That gave us a brief overview of the console. Likewise, a new image presented yesterday from Nintendo highlighted the Nintendo Switch 2 portable setup options, including the Joy-Con mouse control feature.

So enjoy those little glimpses of the new console for now. Tomorrow, the floodgates will officially open up and answer all of the questions we’ve been having with this console.