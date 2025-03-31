New Nintendo Switch 2 Promo Shows Off Mouse Control Setup

The Nintendo Switch 2 has no shortage of hype. At the start of this year, Nintendo surprised fans with the official announcement trailer for the console. While they didn’t spill the beans on everything, it did give us a look at the console and Joy-Cons. However, today’s new video showcases how you can enjoy this console.

There’s not a big departure from the Nintendo Switch design overall. This successor console is still keeping the same overall shape and form. So, you all already have an idea of how you can interact with this console. That includes taking it portably or docking it to your television at home.

However, if you watched the Nintendo Direct presentation last week, you would know that Nintendo was introducing a new application. This app was being dubbed Nintendo Today, and it would be available on both iPhone and Android devices. Essentially, Nintendo would offer updates and announcements each day.

Today, on the app, there was a new promo video for the Nintendo Switch 2. Don’t get too excited, as it didn’t offer much that we haven’t already witnessed in the first trailer. It’s just a quick snippet video showing off the different setups you can expect from the Nintendo Switch 2, including the Joy-Cons.

Mientras tanto en Nintendo Today Japón… pic.twitter.com/w2MvhIqJrC — Behind the Games 💎 (@BehindTGames) March 31, 2025

Again, if you recall the original video trailer for the Nintendo Switch 2, you might remember the Joy-Con attachment. A new attachment seemingly turns a Joy-Con into a mouse, and that feature was again showcased in the video promo. If you don’t have access to the app in your region, a video featured above from Behind The Games highlights the Nintendo Direct promo video today.

Again, the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct presentation will happen on April 2, 2025. So we should get not only some new details about the mouse’s functionality but also other details like its release date and price point.